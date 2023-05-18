Manchester City superstar involved in furious exchange with Pep Guardiola during 4-0 UEFA Champions League rout of Real Madrid

Kevin De Bruyne had a furious exchange with Pep Guardiola during Manchester City's 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal. The Belgian lost possession of the ball in the second half and the manager seemingly told him off.

Bernardo Silva scored twice in the first half, while Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez scored in the second to make it 4-0 and give Los Blancos no chance of a comeback.

A fan footage has now emerged where De Bruyne can be seen screaming at Guardiola, who gave it back.

Guardiola admitted that he was not happy with the Belgian losing possession by attacking on his own. He said after the match (via Daily Mail):

"At 2-0 we rushed a lot. Right after the break [Ilkay] Gundogan lost a ball, Kevin made three transitions that weren't necessary and we rushed a lot when we had to do the opposite, sink them and turn them, sink them and turn them. But it's normal. It gets close, you rush, and it has cost us more, although in general we have had an extraordinary game."

Manchester City will take on Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final.

Pep Guardiola praises 'humble' Manchester City players

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City players are humble in victory and praised them for bouncing back from their shock semifinal loss to Real Madrid last season.

The Cityzens were 1-0 up in the 90th minute of the second leg, and had a two-goal advantage on aggregate, but ended up getting knocked out after Los Blancos scored twice in injury time before Benzema sealed the win in extra time.

Guardiola told the media (via Daily Mail):

"I had the feeling these last days that we had a mix of calm and the intention to play these type of games. All the pain we had last year was there today. It was really tough the way we lost. We had to swallow the poison and say, 'I want it'. It was there, the energy from one year. This team is so humble. I'm so proud. They take every competition so seriously. I hate arrogance in sort, when you believe you are something that you are not. Today they got their reward. Life always gives you a second opportunity."

Real Madrid went on to win the UEFA Champions League last season and Manchester City will be hoping to get their hands on the trophy this summer.

