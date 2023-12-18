Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne’s 70-acre mansion robbed by burglars after he left for Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia: Reports

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne's house in Belgium was reportedly ransacked by burglars while the footballer was away from his home along with his family.

According to Belgian news outlet HLN, the burglars have robbed various things, including jewelry from Kevin de Bruyne's 70-acre mansion in Bolderberg, Heusden-Zolder. The robbers reportedly used a step-ladder to enter the house through the first floor.

As per the same report, the Manchester City midfielder rarely uses the property, as he prefers spending time in his house located in Wilmslow, Cheshire. The 70-acre plot of land was purchased by Kevin de Bruyne in 2015.

The burglary was discovered by the Belgian midfielder's wife, Michele Lacroix, on December 16 and the incident reportedly took place between 4 pm and 9 pm on the same day.

De Bruyne is currently in Saudi Arabia with the Manchester City squad as they prepare for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Jose Mourinho reveals the reason behind Kevin de Bruyne leaving Chelsea

AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho has claimed that he wanted Kevin de Bruyne to stay at Chelsea, however, the midfielder was keen on a move away from Stamford Bridge. Mourinho also stated that he wanted to give the Belgian midfielder a chance in the playing XI.

While speaking on the Obi One Podcast, the former Chelsea manager said that he didn't want to keep a player who was not willing to fight for his place. He said:

“The club wanted to send De Bruyne on loan to a German club but I said no, I want him with me. He stayed with me and he started the Premier League playing in the starting XI. After that game, we played European Super Cup in Prague against Bayern and he didn’t play that game."

Mourinho added:

"The next day he wants to leave. When you keep on wanting to leave, when you are at Chelsea, go and another one comes."

De Bruyne was sold to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg in January 2014, where he registered 20 goals and 37 assists in 73 appearances. He then joined Manchester City in August 2015 and has established himself as one of the best midfielders of his generation.

However, the 32-year-old is currently out of action due to a hamstring injury which he suffered in August. He has traveled to Saudi Arabia with Manchester City for their FIFA Club World Cup campaign.