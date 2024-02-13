Manchester City superstar labels 2009 Barcelona as 'the best team' he has ever seen

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has given high praise to the Barcelona 2009 squad, calling them the best team he has ever seen. The 2009 Barca team is famous for winning the continental treble - the La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Champions League that season along with other silverware.

The Bluagrana's impressive journey in 2009 came under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, who now manages Rodri in Manchester City. Speaking in an interview, the defensive midfielder said (via BarcaTimes):

“Barcelona 2009 is the best team I have seen in history.”

Barca beat Real Madrid by nine points in the league that season. The attacking trio of Samuel Eto'o, Thierry Henry, and Lionel Messi, aided by others, helped Barca score 105 goals in La Liga that season.

Barcelona won the Copa del Rey title by beating Athletic Bilbao 4-1 in the final. Their Champions League campaign was equally impressive, as they overcame Bayern Munich and Chelsea on the way to the final game against Manchester United. The Red Devils won the Champions League a year earlier, but were no match for Barca, who beat them 2-0 in the final.

Barcelona to consider contract renewal for Sergi Roberto despite uncertainty - Reports

There have been rumors that captain Sergi Roberto might leave the Nou Camp following the announcement of Xavi's departure as manager this summer. However, new reports from Sport (via Football Espana) have indicated that the club is interested in offering him a new contract.

This is due to Roberto's significant contributions and his role within the team as captain. The versatile midfielder has a relatively modest salary, which does not seriously affect Barca's dire financial situation, as per reports.

Although he is leaving the club, Xavi Hernandez has allegedly expressed strong support for Roberto, pushing for the Blaugrana to keep the captain. Roberto is said to be fully committed to Barcelona, but the midfielder has decided to wait for a new manager to arrive at Camp Nou before deciding his future.