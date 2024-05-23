Manchester City superstar linked with surprise move to Bayern Munich in the summer - Reports

Bayern Munich have expressed an interest in signing Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish. According to The Sun, the Bavarian giants could make a move for the English winger in the summer.

The report claims that the driving force behind the interest is incoming manager Vincent Kompany. The Belgian tactician, who is currently the head coach of Burnley, is the frontrunner to replace Thomas Tuchel, who is set to depart at the end of the season.

Grealish seems to have fallen down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola this season. The Spaniard has preferred to use the likes of Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden, and Bernardo Silva in the winger slots, leaving the former Aston Villa man with limited game time. He made just 20 appearances in the Premier League this campaign (10 off the bench), bagging just three goals and one assist.

The Sun claim that Bayern are keen on revamping their attacking options. Currently, their list of wingers includes Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, and Kingsley Coman. Should they sign the Manchester City attacker, he could reunite with England teammates Harry Kane and Eric Dier.

Manchester City star opens up on playing multiple final games

Rodri stated that each final was special to him.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri stated that each final he has played has been special in its own right. Ahead of the side's FA Cup final against Manchester United, the Spaniard said (via Man City's official website):

“Every final is special for a reason and of course when you win it, it’s special in it’s own way,” he said.

“Last season, Gundo scoring that early goal, it was a good way of starting a final. But we know how tough it was, 2-1, it was very close. Every final is special and for me it was the Champions League goal."

“We focus on the club mentality because we are going to need all of them and the lads showed they are ready for every challenge and it’s even more when we’re talking about a final.”

The two Manchester sides are set to square off in a repeat of last year's FA Cup final, where a brace from Ilkay Gundogan saw the Cityzens lift the second of their three trophies.

Rodri will be gunning for his 12th trophy at Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's men have already become the first team to win the Premier League four times in a row, while they could become the first English side to win back-to-back domestic doubles.