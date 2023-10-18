Manchester City superstar Rodri names his favourite for Ballon d'Or this season

Manchester City midfielder Rodri reckons Lionel Messi is the frontrunner for this year's Ballon d'Or award.

It's pertinent to note that six of Rodri's City teammates have been nominated for the prestigious award. Among them, striker Erling Haaland is considered to be a strong contender, as he played a key role in the Cityzens' treble win last season.

However, Messi emerged as a strong contender for a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or award this year after leading Argentina from the front in the 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar.

Rodri said (as per El Partidazo de COPE via AlbicelesteTalk) that Messi is going to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or award:

“Who’s going to win the Ballon d’Or? For me, I think Lionel Messi is going to win it.”

Expand Tweet

How did Ballon d'Or contenders Lionel Messi and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland fare last season?

Erling Haaland was in sizzling form for Manchester City last season.

Since arriving from Borussia Dortmund last summer, the 23-year-old Haaland enjoyed a sparkling debut campaign in English football with Premier League giants Manchester City.

In 53 games across competitions, the Norwegian hitman plundered 52 goals and bagged nine assists. That included a record 36 strikes in the Premier League and 12 in the UEFA Champions League.

He has also started the new season on a similar note for Pep Guardiola's side, with eight goals and two assists in 12 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old Messi bagged seven goals and three assists in the World Cup last year. He scored in all four knockout games, as La Albiceleste beat France on penalties to win their third World Cup. The Argentine scored twice in the final - which his team won on penalties - after a pulsating 3-3 draw after 120 minutes.

La Pulga also had a decent season with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), with 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games across competitions, as PSG won their second straight Ligue 1 title.

This summer, he moved to MLS side Inter Miami on a free transfer and has hit the ground running. In 13 games across competitions, Messi has 11 goals and five assists. That includes 10 goals and an assist in the Herons' Leagues Cup triumph, their first-ever trophy.