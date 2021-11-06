"Not good enough for Manchester United" - Roy Keane singles out three players for criticism after poor derby display

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has singled out the trio Eric Bailly, Scott McTominay and Fred for criticism following the side's defeat to Manchester City on Saturday. The Irishman insisted they are not good enough to play for the Premier League giants.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side locked horns with Manchester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League. The hosts went into the game with hopes of building on their 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur last week. However, the Premier League champions put Manchester United to the sword, registering a 2-0 win over their derby rivals.

Disappointed with United's performance against their arch-rivals, Manchester United legend Keane claimed that McTominay and Fred are not good enough to play for the Red Devils. The Irishman added that he was not surprised to see Bailly put the ball in the back of his own net. Keane said:

"We go back to that I look for characters. Scott McTominay, who I know is learning his trade. Fred in midfield. These players are not good enough for Manchester United. Defensively, I wasn’t shocked when Eric Bailly sliced that into his own net. He’s got that in his locker. He’s erratic."

Bailly gave Pep Guardiola's side the lead just seven minutes into the game by putting the ball in the back of his own net. Bernardo Silva went on to seal the three points for Manchester City as he doubled City's lead just before half time.

Bastian Schweinsteiger @BSchweinsteiger

The idea of football couldn’t be more different. I wish United would be more active and not chasing the ball non stop - losing their energy. Take away the ball of Pep‘s team 😉

Come on Utd, you’re playing at #MUNMCI Passive @ManUtd vs active @ManCity The idea of football couldn’t be more different. I wish United would be more active and not chasing the ball non stop - losing their energy. Take away the ball of Pep‘s team 😉Come on Utd, you’re playing at #OldTrafford Passive @ManUtd vs active @ManCity. The idea of football couldn’t be more different. I wish United would be more active and not chasing the ball non stop - losing their energy. Take away the ball of Pep‘s team 😉Come on Utd, you’re playing at #OldTrafford! #MUNMCI

Solskjaer introduced Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek in the second half but to no avail. Manchester United were only able to register just one shot on target on the evening.

Keane also admitted that Manchester United were poor against Manchester City, who he feels were 'toying' with them. Keane noted:

"It was so comfortable for Man City. They just toyed with Man Utd."

Manchester United have now lost three of their last four matches in the Premier League.

Pressure continues to mount on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been under immense pressure at Manchester United for a while now. There were suggestions that the Norwegian could be sacked after the Red Devils' 5-0 defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford a few weeks back.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Solskjaer appears to have the Manchester United hierarchy's backing for now. However, the defeat to Manchester City will see him put under more pressure at the club. It remains to be seen if Solskjaer can turn things around at Old Trafford this season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar