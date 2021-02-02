Manchester City Transfer News: Club close in on teenage winger, no plans to re-sign Brazilian ace, and more - 1st February 2021

Manchester City are expected to sign a talented young player before the end of the transfer window. Here is the latest transfer news featuring Manchester City from 1st February 2021:

Manchester City close to signing Kwadwo Baah

The Rochdale winger has been linked with a move to Manchester City, and the club could soon announce his arrival as per Athletic reporter Sam Lee.

The 18-year-old was reportedly attracting interest from several European heavyweights like Bayern Munich and Juventus, but it looks like Manchester City have won the race to sign him.

Baah will re-join Rochdale for the rest of the season and continue his development in League One, after signing for a fee believed to be around the range of £500k.

The winger has made 14 appearances in League One this season for Rochdale, and has scored thrice in the process.

Kwadwo Baah has described joining #ManCity as a “dream move.” The teenager will remain at Rochdale for the remainder of the season, but will link with @ManCity in the summer.



[via @BenRansomSky] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) February 1, 2021

Manchester City’s plans for Douglas Luiz revealed

Manchester City have the option to re-sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa after inserting a buy-back clause in the deal that saw him leave the Etihad.

Advertisement

Luiz has been touted to return to Manchester City following his impressive performances for Villa this season, but reports from the Birmingham Mail suggest otherwise.

As per Manchester City correspondent Simon Bajkowski with Manchester Evening News, Manchester City are still hoping they can convince Fernandinho to stay longer.

Pep Guardiola also reportedly views Rodri as the long-term defensive midfielder, so it would be a surprise if Luiz agrees a move back to the Etihad, where he won’t be a guaranteed starter.

I have panic attacks every night about the fact that the buy back clause for Douglas Luiz is still a thing — Wesley 🐐🇧🇷 (@compsavfc) January 27, 2021

Taylor Harwood-Bellis on why he joined Blackburn Rovers

There was a lot of talk on whether or not Taylor Harwood-Bellis would be allowed to leave Manchester City on loan, but the 19-year-old has eventually been allowed to join Blackburn Rovers on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Blackburn have a good track record of developing young players, and Harwood-Bellis has admitted that he wants to progress at the club and help them chase promotion during the second half of the season.

“I know all about the history in the club and grew up during a period where Rovers were in the Premier League,” Harwood-Bellis said.

Advertisement

“It’s an honour to play for a big club like this and I can’t wait to get out there on the pitch. It's is a big club at the right end of the Championship with big aspirations.

“I’m always saying to my friends and family how you thrive off playing first team football and want more of it. That’s why I’ve chosen to come here to help and contribute to the group," he added.