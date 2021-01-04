Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Club eye swoop for Lodi, latest on the Messi situation, and more - 3rd January 2021

Manchester City have done well in the Premier League after a difficult start, and will look to build on their win against Chelsea. With the transfer window open now, City could look to strengthen their squad. Let’s take a look at the latest transfer news featuring Manchester City:

Manchester City eye a swoop for Renan Lodi

Manchester City have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi as they are looking to add more strength to the full-back position. Pep Guardiola has used Joao Cancelo in an inverted left-back position, and the Portugal international has done well so far this season.

With doubts prevailing over Benjamin Mendy’s consistency and discipline of late, Guardiola is keeping an eye on Lodi as per the Daily Mail. The Brazilian has become an integral part of the Atletico Madrid team after a slow start to the season.

Lodi featured regularly for Atletico in December, and has a long contract with the club which puts the ball firmly in their court with respect to a valuation.

#ManCity are 'increasingly hot' on Everton left-back, Lucas Digne, although his club hope to put an end to that by giving him a new contract. Atletico Madrid's Renan Lodi is also being linked. — Man City News (@manch3ster_c1ty) January 1, 2021

Lionel Messi being pressured into staying at Camp Nou

Lionel Messi has had a public fallout with FC Barcelona, and the latest reports claim the Argentine is being pressured into remaining at the club beyond his current contract.

Messi’s contract with the Blaugrana comes to an end in the summer. But considering he has spent his entire career in Catalonia, his family is having second thoughts about moving elsewhere, as per reports by AS.

Manchester City and PSG have been linked with a move for Messi as they are the two clubs who can afford his wages, but it remains to be seen if he will move or have a change of heart and sign a contract extension.

Jayden Braaf attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City winger Jayden Braaf is reportedly on Borussia Dortmund’s transfer list. The German side are known for signing talented young players and develop them into future first team stars.

As per Bild, City will demand a fee of around €8 million to €10 million for the winger, and hope he can develop into another Jadon Sancho. The English youngster moved to Dortmund from City and has become one the most talented wingers in Europe.

Braaf’s current contract with Manchester City expires in 2023, and he is yet to make a senior appearance for the club.