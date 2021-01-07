Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Club on red alert after Sergio Ramos rejects new deal, Bayern star dismisses transfer talk, and more - 6th January 2021 

Manchester City will hope to beat arch-rivals Manchester United in the League Cup semi-finals on Wednesday when the two sides face off at Old Trafford. Let’s take a look at the latest transfer news featuring Manchester City from 6th January 2021.

Manchester City target rejects Real Madrid contract extension

Sergio Ramos has rejected a one-year contract extension at Real Madrid as per Marca, and has put Manchester City on red alert in the process. It was reported yesterday that Pep Guardiola is keen on adding the Spanish center-half, and the deal seems to have become a real possibility now.

Ramos’ contract with Real Madrid comes to an end this summer, and he is free to talk to other clubs. Manchester City missed an experienced center-back last season, and although they have done better so far this campaign, Ramos’ addition would strengthen them further.

Despite his age, Ramos continues to be a key player at the back for Real Madrid and has made 13 appearances in La Liga so far.

Coman rubbishes transfer links

Kingsley Coman is one of the best wingers in world football at the moment, and he has been linked with a move away from Bayern Munich. Manchester City, along with arch-rivals Manchester United, have been linked with a move, but it does not look like Coman will move anywhere any time soon.

The Frenchman has explained that while he is glad that other clubs are looking at his performances, he has no interest in moving away and is focussed on doing well for Bayern.

“It's good to know that good teams are interested in me, it gives me additional confidence," he said to SportBild, (via Goal.com).

"But I have a contract here until 2023, I'm just thinking of Bayern. It's all good, I'm happy. I had the feeling that I could be used less often. I'm 24, that's an age I have to play! Fortunately, my fear did not come true,” he added.

Pep Guardiola confident De Bruyne will stay

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is confident Kevin De Bruyne will stay at the club and sign a contract extension. The Belgian is said to be unhappy with the new deal that was put forth by Manchester City and it remains to be seen if the club will stump up more money to tie him down.

De Bruyne has been a key cog of Guardiola’s system, and the Catalan feels it might take some time for the club and player to agree a new deal.

"I'm pretty sure that he will stay but at the same time we have to respect the process," Guardiola said.

"I don't know what's going on because I didn't speak with Txiki [Begiristain], Man City director of football] but he knows how we perceive him - not just as a football player, but as a person, how important he is for the club. But I'm not worried,” he added.