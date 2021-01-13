Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Guardiola refuses to talk about Lionel Messi, defensive target to be offered a new deal, and more - 12th January 2021

Manchester City continue to be linked with a host of players in the transfer window, and we bring you the latest updates. Here’s the latest transfer news featuring Manchester City from 12 January 2021:

Inter Milan to offer Manchester City target a new contract

Alessandro Bastoni has impressed Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, but Inter Milan are expected to offer him a new deal to thwart potential suitors.

The 21-year-old has made 14 appearances in the Serie A this season, and has been touted to have a big future following his promising performances.

Bastoni’s current contract with Inter runs till 2023, but he is expected to get an improved deal with a hike in wages as per Calcio Mercato (via Sempreinter).

Manchester City spent £65 million on Ruben Dias last summer, and may have to break to bank to sign Baston as well.

Pep Guardiola refuses to talk about Lionel Messi

The two had a very successful time together, and there’s no surprise that Manchester City have been linked with a move for Lionel Messi.

The Argentine’s public fallout with Barcelona made numerous headlines around the start of the season, and there’s little doubt that he will move come the summer.

PSG are another club that have been linked with Messi, but Manchester City could have the upper hand because of Pep Guardiola. When the Spaniard was asked about a move for Messi, he refused to be drawn into any discussion.

"He's a player for another club, I'm sorry. I always try to answer questions, but it's a player from Barcelona. About the transfer market, you know my opinion, it's about Txiki.

"I don't like to talk about players who are not here. The best way is to talk about this behind the scenes. My comments will not solve or break a deal, especially with players who are not here. I respect all who play for other teams," Guardiola said.

Pep Guardiola on signing Lionel Messi for #ManCity if he became available: "He's a player for another club, I'm sorry. I always try to answer questions, but it's a player from Barcelona. About the transfer market, you know my opinion, it's about Txiki..." — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) January 9, 2021

Timi Sobowale attracting interest from Millwall

Manchester City's Timi Sobowale is reportedly on Millwall’s radar as they look to add another defender to their squad in January.

As per the Daily Mail (via Football League World), the defender is attracting interest from numerous clubs, so there is nothing concrete on where he will head to at the moment.

Sobowale was promoted to the Manchester City Under-23 squad last summer, but is yet to make his bow in the Premier League 2. He has been restricted to just one appearance in the EFL Trophy so far.