Manchester City vs Bayern Munich: Where to watch, TV Channel, Live Streaming details and more

Manchester City will host Bayern Munich at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash on Tuesday, April 11.

Both sides will look to gain an advantage ahead of the second leg at the Allianz Arena next week. The following are all the broadcast and streaming details you need to know about the first leg.

Manchester City will host Bayern Munich at 8 pm BST (12:30 IST). Fans in the UK can watch the game on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. You can also stream it on the BT Sport website or application.

In the US, fans can watch the game on CBS on TV and live stream it on FUBO or Paramount+.

Fans in India can experience the clash on Sony Ten 2. You can also stream it on JioTV or Sony LIV.

Pep Guardiola on wanting to win UCL ahead of Manchester City's clash against Bayern Munich

Manchester City are still searching for their maiden UEFA Champions League trophy. They came close in 2021 but lost 1-0 against Chelsea in the final.

The Cityzens were eliminated by Real Madrid in the semi-finals last campaign.

They will now face European giants Bayern Munich, who last won the tournament in 2020, beating Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

Speaking ahead of the first leg on Tuesday, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola stressed that they want to win the tournament. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"A lot. We want to try against an elite club like Bayern Munich. You have to deserve it, we try to do the first tomorrow. The question comes since six, seven years ago. it comes every single season. We tried every single season but there are teams that you face that they are good too."

He added:

"We want to try like all the time but it doesn't mean we're going to win. Michael Jordan won six NBA titles, how many seasons he play? 16. We have to be perfect to get a good result to go Germany. The importance is that we're still there."

Manchester City are unbeaten in the Champions League this season, winning four and drawing two in the group stage. They then beat RB Leipzig 8-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, have a 100% record in the competition so far. They beat PSG 3-0 on aggregate in the Round of 16.

The winner of the tie between City and Bayern will face either Real Madrid or Chelsea in the semi-finals.

