Manchester City vs PSG: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

PSG are back in action with another important fixture in the UEFA Champions League as they travel across the English channel to take on Manchester City on Wednesday. Both teams have built formidable squads over the years and will be intent on winning this game.

Manchester City have become an impeccable force in the Premier League under Pep Guardiola but are yet to make their mark in the Champions League. The reigning English champions hold a slender one-point lead over PSG in Group A and have a point to prove this week.

PSG have also flattered to deceive in the UEFA Champions League and will be intent on dominating the competition this season. The Parisians have assembled some of the best players in the world this year and will want to make a powerful statement with a victory at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Manchester City vs PSG Team News

Manchester City have a depleted squad

Manchester City

Ferran Torres and Liam Delap are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this game. Kevin De Bruyne has tested positive for the coronavirus and will also be excluded from the squad.

Jack Grealish is also struggling with his fitness and might not be able to feature in this match. Raheem Sterling has been on the fringes of the squad in recent weeks and could get a start against PSG.

Injured: Ferran Torres, Liam Delap

Doubtful: Jack Grealish

Unavailable: Kevin De Bruyne, Benjamin Mendy

PSG need to win this game

PSG

Rafinha and Julian Draxler are currently injured and have been sidelined this week. Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos have made progress with their recoveries but might not be risked in this fixture.

Presnel Kimpembe has completed his recovery and is set to line up alongside Marquinhos against Manchester City. Lionel Messi scored his first Ligue 1 goal this week and will want to replicate his reverse-fixture heroics against Pep Guardiola's side.

Injured: Rafinha, Julian Draxler

Doubtful: Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma

Unavailable: None

At what time does the match between Manchester City and PSG kick off?

India: 25th November 2021, at 1:30 AM

USA: 24th November 2021, at 4 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 3 PM (Central Standard Time), 1 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 24th November 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Manchester City vs PSG on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

USA: Univision Now, Univision, TUDNxtra, TUDN

UK: BT Sport 2

How to watch live streaming of Manchester City vs PSG?

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

USA: TUDN, Paramount+

ALSO READ Article Continues below

UK: BT Sport

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi