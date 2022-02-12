“Manchester City have not won anything yet” – Former Chelsea midfielder Geremi makes bold claim on Premier League title race

Former Chelsea player Geremi does not think Manchester City have won the Premier League title just yet while refusing to rule the Blues out of contention.

City are nine points clear of second-placed Liverpool, who have a game in hand, after 24 games. However, they are 13 points clear of the Blues. Nevertheless, in an interview with Mirror Football, Stamford Bridge legend Geremi reminded City that they haven't won the league yet as he tried to rally the Blues:

"Manchester City have not won anything yet," Geremi said. "Mathematically (for Chelsea) it is still possible because when you look at it, there’s still a lot of matches to play. When you look at the difference in points, it’s only three or four matches, so I think when you are a footballer, you believe that this is still possible. Anything can happen in football."

The Blues will try and chase down the seemingly unstoppable force that is City as they look to win their first league title since 2017.

However, for all practical purposes, the Cityzens have all but won the coveted trophy. Pep Guardiola's men have consistently dominated the league, and they will now hope to replicate the same dominance to win their first UEFA Champions League title.

Pep Guardiola predicts number of points Manchester City, Chelsea need to win Premier League title

Newcastle United vs Manchester City - Premier League

According to City manager Pep Guardiola, the title-gunning club could need 96 points to win the Premier League title this season. The Cityzens are currently leading the pack, with 60 points, but Guardiola knows he hasn't captured the coveted trophy just yet.

Chelsea are in third place with 47 points, four points behind Liverpool in second place. The Reds have a game in hand which could see them come as close as six points to the league leaders.

With Guardiola predicting a high-point finish for whoever wins the league, his fellow counterparts Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp know there is everything to play for.

