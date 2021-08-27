Manchester City yet to submit bid for Cristiano Ronaldo - Reports

Manchester City have been linked with a swoop for Cristiano Ronaldo over the last couple of days. Rumors recently suggested that the Cityzens have made an offer to sign the attacker. However, it appears things are yet to develop to that level.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Juventus are yet to receive any official bid from Manchester City for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, contrary to the rumours that have been doing the rounds.

Juventus had a meeting with Jorge Mendes today about Cristiano Ronaldo. 🇵🇹 #CR7



Tense situation. There’s still NO official bid on the table from Man City - Mendes is talking directly with the club. Juventus have no intention to let Ronaldo leave on a free. They want €28/30m. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021

The Italian journalist also added that the player's agent Jorge Mendes had a meeting with the Bianconeri's representatives today to discuss his future. The atmosphere in Turin right now has been described as tense.

The same source added that while Juventus won't block Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, the Serie A giants won't allow him to leave for free. They reportedly want around €30 million to part ways with the Portuguese.

🔹 Man City want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for free

🔹 Juventus asking for around €25m

🔹 Ronaldo keen to leave Juventus before deadline

🔹 No other club in position to make the move @DiMarzio has the latest from Italy on Cristiano Ronaldo's future pic.twitter.com/buitMNPXex — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 26, 2021

Ronaldo is at a stage in his career where he needs to make a decision on his next destination. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner is already in the final year of his contract with Juventus and will become a free agent at the end of the current campaign.

Manchester City are reportedly leading the race to lure him from Turin this summer. The likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester United are also said to be keeping a close eye on the player's situation at the Allianz Stadium.

Manchester City have less than a week to seal the transfer.

Cristiano Ronaldo still firing on all cylinders

At 36 years of age, most footballers would have either called time on their careers or moved to less competitive leagues. However, Cristiano Ronaldo isn't a man to slow down because of age. The attacker continues to give his all to the game, proving that he still has fuel left in his tank.

CR7 bagged an amazing 36 goals and six assists for Juventus in 44 appearances across all competitions last season. He also finished as the top scorer at the recently-concluded European Championship with five goals to his name in the same number of games. With the attacker still going strong, it is easy to see why Manchester City are interested in signing him.

