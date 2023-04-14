Manchester United 2-2 Sevilla: 5 Key Points as Red Devils squander two-goal lead | UEFA Europa League 2022-23

Two late own goals meant Manchester United only had themselves to blame as they drew 2-2 with Sevilla in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Europa League on Thursday, April 13.

After suffering a groin injury in United's last game against Everton, Marcus Rashford dropped out and was replaced by Anthony Martial in the starting eleven. Casemiro returned from suspension to replace Scott McTominay and Raphael Varane started in central defense ahead of Harry Maguire for the Red Devils.

Sevilla, on the other hand, made eight changes to the side that drew 2-2 against Celta Vigo in La Liga over the weekend. They have endured a tough domestic campaign and are currently languishing in 13th place in the league.

Manchester United started brightly and took the lead through Marcel Sabitzer in the 14th minute. The Austrian found himself with some space in the box and calmly finished Bruno Fernandes' pass to give his side the lead.

Soon, Sabitzer got his and United's second in the 21st minute. Martial emerged with the ball after a costly mistake by Tanguy Nianzou and set up Sabitzer, who calmly slotted it past Yassine Bono.

Erik Lamela was close to getting sent off after a foul on Casemiro. Initially given a yellow by the referee, the incident was reviewed by VAR but the Argentine remained on the field.

Sevilla were always in the game and created a few chances while Manchester United were clinical with theirs in the first half that ended 2-0.

Harry Maguire replaced Raphael Varane for the second half as the Frenchman reportedly suffered an injury.

After the break, Manchester United almost made it 3-0, with Antony striking the post with a left-footed shot.

Sevilla's continued pressure finally paid dividends in the 84th minute. Jesus Navas swung in a cross from the right and Tyrell Malacia made a clumsy clearance that ended up in his own net. The goal gave the Spanish side the confidence to push for an equalizer.

They finally scored their second goal in stoppage time after substitute Youssef En-Nesyri rose above the defense to head the ball, which took a massive deflection off Harry Maguire. The ball completely wrong-footed David de Gea and found its way into the back of the net. The goal went down as an own goal for the English centre-back.

Manchester United surrendered a comfortable two-goal advantage from the first half as the match ended 2-2. Here are five talking points from the game:

#5. Substitutes made the difference for Sevilla

It was a bunch of smart changes from new manager Jose Luis Mendilibar that propelled Sevilla to a good result. While the Spanish side had their moments in the first half, they managed only one shot on target. The likes of Jesus Navas, Suso and Yourself En-Nesyri, who came on from the bench, had a massive impact as they pulled off an unlikely comeback.

#4. Marcel Sabitzer continues to impress

A late winter transfer window signing, Marcel Sabitzer has been a solid performer for Manchester United since his arrival on loan. While the Austrian is not a guaranteed starter, he has been impressive with the likes of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro missing matches. If the price is right, the Red Devils must surely consider making his move from Bayern Munich permanent.

#3. Jadon Sancho had a night to forget

With Marcus Rashford set to miss a few games due to injury, Manchester United need their other attackers to step up. While the likes of Anthony Martial and Antony had good outings, Jadon Sancho was not up to the mark today.

The 23-year-old was careless with the ball and never posed much of a threat to Sevilla. He lost possession 12 times and only won three out of his seven ground duels.

#2. Puzzling substitutions from Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag made a few bizarre changes today. Despite Sevilla looking threatening throughout the game, the Dutchman was content with removing his best players. Martial and Antony were taken off to give appearances to youngsters Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri. The changes completely backfired as United threw away a two-goal advantage.

#1. Manchester United could be in trouble in the second leg

Sevilla received a serious morale booster in this tie with two late goals to level the scores. With the second tie back in Spain, United face a tough task to qualify for the semi-finals. Bruno Fernandes is set to miss the game through suspension, while Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane's injuries could force them to miss the game. With Rashford likely to miss the game as well, Sevilla will be confident of their chances of knocking the Red Devils out.

Poll : 0 votes