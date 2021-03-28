Manchester United 2021/22 Kit Update: Leaked pictures of reported Adidas kit for next season

Manchester United's 2021-22 home kit has been leaked on social media, with the Red Devils apparently opting for a more simplistic approach.

The kit is the club's traditional red with the white Adidas strip on the shoulders. The logos, crew neck and sleeve cuffs are also white, with the Manchester United crest centrally aligned on the shirt.

That is seemingly to pay homage to the Manchester United kit of the 1984/85 season. The full kit is complete with white shorts and black socks.

Inspired by the iconic 1984/85 home shirt ✅

Badge in the middle ✅

Lovely white trim ✅



First images of Manchester United's home kit for next season have leaked online and fans adore it. Adidas have produced big time yet again! 😍https://t.co/jixEWLz6gR — SPORTbible (@sportbible) March 27, 2021

The minimalistic design has gone down very well with Manchester United fans, most of who have been vocal in their appreciation for the central alignment of the club's crest.

Manchester United have an important few months ahead of them

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his work cut out for him

Manchester United have been doing well, but the Red Devils have not been convincing enough with their performances across all competitions this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are second in the Premier League, 14 points behind league leaders Manchester City, but have a game in hand on their rivals.

United look like they have no hope of catching Pep Guardiola's side this season, as City have looked invincible at times this campaign.

Solskjaer's men have, however, advanced to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League after beating Serie A heavyweights AC Milan 2-1 on aggregate. But that joy was tempered by Manchester United's elimination from the FA Cup, where they lost 3-1 to Leicester City.

Solskjaer knows his side's only realistic hope for silverware this season is the UEFA Europa League. Manchester United face Spanish outfit Granada in the quarter-finals of the competition. Solskjaer's side cannot afford any slip-ups if they are to end the season with a trophy.

Speaking to Manchester United's official website after the Europa League quarter-finals draw was announced, Solskjaer said:

"Well, it’s another difficult tie, of course. They’ve done well in La Liga, and we know we're up against a team that will be technically very good and tactically very good. They beat Molde, so they must be very good! It’s the first time they (Granada) are in Europe, and of course it’s a new experience for them and hopefully we can end it here. They’re a good side and we know that, as I said, technically the Spanish teams are so good, and we’ve got to be so good defensively to win the ball off them."

The Manchester United manager continued in this regard:

"Sometimes it goes your way, sometimes it doesn’t. It’s just important that you get goals. Away goals, of course, are important, and we want a good starting point from the first game."

Ole Gunnar Solskjær looks set to sign a new deal at Manchester United regardless of the outcome to this season ✍️ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 26, 2021