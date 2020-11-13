Manchester United absolutely committed to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to Ed Woodward

Manchester United are 'absolutely committed' to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Solskjaer has come under scrutiny more than once in recent weeks, after poor performances from the team resulting in people questioning his position at the club.

Manchester United are set to continue with Solskjaer as manager

Ed Woodward before a Manchester United game.

However, Woodward has cast aside rumors that the manager is on his way out of the club, stating that Manchester United are fully behind their manager. While admitting that there could be more consistency as far as results are concerned, Woodward is backing Solskjaer and his methods.

"While there is still hard work ahead to achieve greater consistency on the pitch, we remain absolutely committed to the positive path we are on under Ole as the team continues to develop," commented Woodward.

Woodward also expressed his belief that the long-term outlook of the club was one of confidence, despite a slight dip in revenues.

"The club’s resilience and our strong commercial activity continue to provide a solid foundation and gives us confidence in our long-term outlook beyond the pandemic, both on and off the pitch," explained Woodward.

Woodward, not a fan favourite at Manchester United, stated that the club was working towards reopening Old Trafford for a limited number of supporters.

"We miss playing in front of our fans and we are working hard together with the governing bodies and relevant authorities to ensure that fans can safely return as soon as possible," said Woodward.

Manchester United have been inconsistent this season. Dominating wins over Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig in the Champions League were followed by a disappointing loss to Istanbul Basaksehir.

In the Premier League, the Red Devils have been far from their sparkling best, with losses to Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. The team have also had unconvincing performances against Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea, resulting in Solskjaer coming under heavy scrutiny from fans and the media.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the Manchester United job in recent weeks, with the Argentine said to be interested in taking over.

However, Woodward's words will help ease the pressure on Solskjaer, with the former Manchester United striker set to be the manager of the club for the foreseeable future.

