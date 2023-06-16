Manchester United announce Mason Greenwood has been retained as club edge closer to deciding his future after sexual assault charges were dropped 

Manchester United have released the list of players they have retained for the 2023-24 season, and Mason Greenwood features in it.

The Red Devils have sent their retained list to the Premier League before a full announcement, per the club's website. Greenwood is listed as an U24 player, and that could be a sign that he's set to return to the club.

Greenwood has not played for Manchester United since January 2022 after he was arrested. The 21-year-old was charged with attempted rape, controlling behavior and assault.

The English forward was suspended by the club but his charges have since been dropped. That led to an investigation of their own from Manchester United over the same.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has already hinted that he's prepared to welcome Greenwood back into the team. The Dutch tactician has said that the striker had '(shown) in the past that he is capable of doing that (scoring goals as a forward)', per The Times. However, he added that the decision won't be down to him but the club.

Greenwood's potential return to the Manchester United first team has been met with backlash from many, as audio and video footage of the Englishman's alleged charges were released in the public domain last year.

The English attacker has scored 35 goals and provided 12 assists in 129 games across competitions for the Red Devils. He last played in the 1-0 win over West Ham United in January 2022.

Manchester United confirm they're holding talks with David de Gea over new deal

De Gea's future with the Red Devils is uncertain.

David de Gea's name is not listed in Manchester United's retained list, as he's still to sign a new contract. The Spanish goalkeeper's current deal expires at the end of the month.

The club's website have said that discussions are taking place with De Gea over a new contract:

"Discussions remain open with David De Gea over a potential new contract."

De Gea, 32, had a topsy-turvy last season, which has raised doubts over his future at Old Trafford. He won the Premier League Golden Glove with 17 clean sheets in 38 games, though.

However, De Gea made some glaring mistakes throughout the campaign, including in defeats to Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League and Manchester City in the FA Cup final. He's the club's longest-serving player after arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

Reports claim that the Spaniard is in discussions with Saudi giants Al Hilal over a potential move. However, he also appears to be holding talks with United over an extension.

