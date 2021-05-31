Manchester United asked to shell out £20 million for former academy goalkeeper - Reports

Manchester United have consistently been linked with a goalkeeper due to David de Gea's uncertain future at Old Trafford.

Amongst the many candidates to potentially challenge Dean Henderson next season is West Bromwich Albion's Sam Johnstone. Arguably their best player of the season, Johnstone accumulated better save percentages than many other glove workers in the Premier League.

Recent reports claim that Manchester United will have to fork out a sum of £20 million for their former shot-stopper's services this summer. Johnstone himself will be looking for a move to a first division club following West Brom's relegation.

The 28-year-old is a product of the Manchester United academy. Having spent numerous years on loan at several clubs, he finally decided to make a permanent switch to the Hawthorns in 2018.

He played in all 46 matches in the Championship for the Baggies, also helping them achieve promotion in 2020. In total, Johnstone has featured for West Brom 125 times. He did not make a senior appearance for Manchester United and a move back to his boyhood club could be a welcome return.

Manchester United target Johnstone 'one of the best' - Allardyce

A rather disappointing display in the Europa League defeat against Villarreal further cast doubt on de Gea's long-term future at Manchester United. The Red Devils have lined up Tom Heaton, along with Johnstone, as one of his replacements.

Sam Allardyce, who couldn't rescue West Brom out of the relegation zone, said,

“Sam Johnstone is one of the best goalies in the Premier League for sure, without any question of a doubt. I worked with Pickford at Everton, who’s now the England No1, and he’s right up there. His distribution has also got better and better."

Allardyce made the right prediction as the former Manchester United goalkeeper is in Gareth Southgate's provisional Euros squad.

"He’s good enough to be in that England squad. He’s certainly good enough to go to the Euros.”

Manchester United have also been linked with the likes of Declan Rice and Jadon Sancho.

