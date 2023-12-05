Manchester United ban journalists from MEN, Sky Sports and ESPN after reports that players are losing faith in Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have banned journalists from Manchester Evening News, Sky Sports, and ESPN after reports claimed Erik ten Hag had lost half of his dressing room.

Several media outlets reported on Monday (December 4) that several United players had become disillusioned with life under Ten Hag. Their frustrations stem from constant running in training and the Dutch tactician's coaching methods.

Reports claim that Ten Hag has lost 50% of the Manchester United dressing room amid a woeful season thus far. These reports have led to the club banning high-profile journalists including those from Sky Sports and ESPN from the manager's press conference today (December 5).

A spokesperson for the club was quoted as saying (via The Mirror):

"[We have] taken action against several media organisations, not for publishing stories we don't like, but for doing so without first contacting us to give us the opportunity to comment, challenge or contextualize.”

Ten Hag has come under pressure as his side continues to lose ground in their top-four hunt. They sit seventh in the league, three points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

The Manchester United boss will speak to the media ahead of his side's clash with Chelsea tomorrow at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are already out of this season's Carabao Cup and are close to exiting the UEFA Champions League.

Ten Hag urged his Manchester United players to focus on Chelsea following their loss to Newcastle United

The Red Devils were deservedly beaten by Newcastle.

The Red Devils suffered their sixth defeat of the Premier League season after a 1-0 loss away at Newcastle United on Saturday. Anthony Gordon's 55th-minute strike was enough to secure all three points for a dominant Magpies side.

Ten Hag insisted that his side were resilient enough to put that disappointing defeat behind them. He urged his players to concentrate on Chelsea's visit to Old Trafford (via the source above):

"This team has the experience and we have to get ready for Wednesday, the next game, and don’t stay too long on this game. I will talk with my team about the reasons but we have to do better and, as I said, I am sure they will pick this up and I am sure they are resilient. They have the character to do this."

Manchester United have lost 10 games across competitions this season. They crashed out of the Carabao Cup after an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Newcastle at Old Trafford in the Round of 16.

They are also close to Champions League elimination in the Round of 16. They need to beat Bayern Munich on Group A's final matchday (December 12) and hope Galatasaray draw against FC Copenhagen. Ten Hag's men are currently bottom of their group, with just four points from five games.