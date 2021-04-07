Manchester United to battle Liverpool for RB Leipzig defender's signature - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly looking to hijack Liverpool's move for RB Leipzig star Ibrahim Konate.

The Red Devils are looking to sign a defender to replace Eric Bailly, who seems likely to leave Old Trafford when the summer transfer window opens.

According to Eurosport, Liverpool were in pole position to sign Ibrahima Konate this summer but will now face heavy competition from Manchester United for the Frenchman's signature.

Ibrahim Konate joined RB Leipzig from Sochaux-Montbéliard in the summer of 2017. The 21-year-old has developed into one of the Bundesliga's best young defenders during his four years at the club.

Despite suffering an injury-hit 2020-21 campaign, during which he has managed just 15 appearances for RB Leipzig in all competitions, Konate has been linked with a number of European giants.

Liverpool are reportedly eager to sign the French defender. The Reds have suffered a massive defensive injury crisis this season and lack quality options in defense in the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Jurgen Klopp is desperate to sign a new defender this summer to bolster his options and add some depth to his squad.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on the other hand, is said to have lost faith in the likes of Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for a number of defenders in the last few weeks.

Manchester United keeping tabs on Ibrahima Konate, according to reports #LFC https://t.co/l8xIg7zEls pic.twitter.com/T925W6qpRg — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) April 6, 2021

Advertisement

Manchester United will look to sign Ibrahima Konate as a potential replacement for Eric Bailly

Ibrahim Konate has developed into one of the Bundesliga's best young defenders

Manchester United are bracing themselves for the potential exit of Eric Bailly, who has grown frustrated at the lack of playing time at Old Trafford.

The Ivory Coast international is widely regarded as Manchester United's most naturally gifted defender but has been ravaged by injuries since joining the club from Villarreal in 2016.

🇫🇷 Ibrahima Konate

🇫🇷 Raphael Varane

🇪🇸 Pau Torres

🇫🇷 Jules Kounde



All four are on Manchester United's centre-back shortlist this summer... but who would be the perfect partner for Harry Maguire? — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) April 6, 2021

Bailey has reportedly attracted the attention of Inter Milan, a club that has become a breeding ground for former Manchester United players in recent years.

To replace him, Manchester United will look to sign Ibrahima Konate, a defender who can add some speed and physicality to their frail back-line.