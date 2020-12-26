Manchester United have a better chance of winning the Premier League than Leicester, says Paul Merson

Former England international Paul Merson feels Manchester United have a greater chance of winning the Premier League than Leicester City, despite the latter having the better manager.

Merson, who boldly affirmed that Brendan Rodgers is a superior tactician than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, predicted Manchester United to finish above Leicester. He named the difference in resources and personnel as the main reason for his prediction.

Paul Merson hailed Rodgers for the work he has done at Leicester but believes they don't have the players to make them title contenders. According to the TV pundit, Rodgers is a good fit at Arsenal should Mikel Arteta lose his job.

Merson also identified certain issues at both Manchester United and Leicester, adding that the clash between them is extremely important.

Also read: Leicester City vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

"Leicester's Rodgers a better manager than Manchester United's Solskjaer," says Merson

Manchester United have better players than Leicester City, according to Merson

Merson claimed that Leicester City are fantastic against top teams, especially when they play on the counter. Much to their disappointment, the Foxes drop points against teams in the bottom half. In his column for Daily Star, Merson wrote:

Advertisement

"Brendan Rodgers is a better manager than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but Manchester United still have more chance of winning the title than Leicester. Leicester do well against the top teams. But they’ve lost at home to Aston Villa, West Ham, Fulham and Everton. When they can play on the counter they are as good as anybody."

Ready for a Boxing Day showdown 👊#LeiMun pic.twitter.com/3hUhYgGoF2 — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 26, 2020

He continued, opining that Rodgers should be the manager of Arsenal.

"But they lose too often against teams they have to have a go at. They get picked off. I still think Rodgers is doing a good job. He should be the Arsenal manager. He’s been absolutely outstanding there."

Merson also highlighted Manchester United's problems in matches, adding:

"But Rodgers doesn’t have the resources or the players to make them title contenders. United do, and will probably be in the mix at the end of the season. I just think United fall behind too much in matches. It’s like they need something to happen before their players start performing."

Advertisement

Merson concluded, predicting that Leicester will sit off, stay compact and allow Manchester United to dictate the pace of the game.

A win for Manchester United would take them to second place, two points off leaders Liverpool.

Also read: Michael Owen gives his prediction for Leicester City vs Manchester United on Boxing Day