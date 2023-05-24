Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag issues update on Marcus Rashford's fitness ahead of Chelsea fixture

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Marcus Rashford is fit to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday, May 25.

The English winger has missed his side's last two games due to injury and illness. However, he returned to training on Tuesday (May 23) and could be back in action against Chelsea at Old Trafford.

In a pre-match conference on Wednesday, Ten Hag was asked if Rashford is fit and he replied (via Manchester Evening News):

"It looks like. Yesterday, he returned to training, he looks quite fit but we have to see today what is the outcome of the training, how did we recover and then we will make our choices."

This would come as a big boost for Manchester United as they look to seal their qualification for the UEFA Champions League next season. A draw against the Blues on Thursday would be enough to secure their return to the competition.

Rashford is Manchester United's top scorer this season, having netted 29 goals in 53 games across competitions while also providing 11 assists. He could become the first United player since Robin van Persie in the 2012-13 season to score 30 goals across competitions in a single campaign.

The Englishman, if he stays fit, will have two more league games and next month's FA Cup final against Manchester City to achieve that target.

Frank Lampard on what he expects from Chelsea against Manchester United

Chelsea have had a torrid 2022-23 campaign and are set to finish in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

They have spent over £600 million over two transfer windows but their performances on the pitch have been dire. The Blues also sacked Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter earlier in the season.

They will now face Manchester United in their penultimate game of the season. In a pre-match press conference, interim manager Frank Lampard was asked what he wants to see from his side on Thursday. He replied (via football.london):

"The usual requirements and the basics. They're not easy to switch on. We've not met the standard regularly enough, I've seen some reasons why. The players need to reach the standard, I think we did against Manchester City."

Chelsea will come into their game against Manchester United on the back of a 1-0 loss against Manchester City at the Etihad. They have won just one of their previous 12 games across competitions.

United, meanwhile, beat AFC Bournemouth 1-0 in their previous game. They have won three of their last five games, losing the other two.

