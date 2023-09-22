Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag provides injury update on 4 stars including new signing Sofyan Amrabat ahead of Burnley fixture

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has provided a fitness update on four players ahead of their Premier League clash at Burnley on Saturday, September 24.

The Red Devils have been hit with a number of injuries and other off-field issues, leaving their squad a bit thin. Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, and Mason Mount have been out due to injuries while new signing Sofyan Amrabat must still make his debut.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of the Burnley clash, Ten Hag provided an update on the fitness of all four players, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"As you say, Harry Maguire but we will see again after training. But Varane will train, we will see, Amrabat will train, we will see and Mount as well. But they didn't play for short or longer-term. Varane, obviously, was the shortest out."

Varane has been out of action since Manchester United's 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on August 26. Meanwhile, Mount, who joined the Red Devils from Chelsea in the summer, has only made two appearances for them thus far.

Amrabat also joined United in the summer from Fiorentina on loan with an option to buy but hasn't been able to make his debut yet. Whereas Maguire was unavailable for their UEFA Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich in midweek.

Aside from these four players, Manchester United are also missing Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Antony is suspended due to allegations of harassment while Jadon Sancho is also out due to a public falling out with Ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag isn't surprised by challenge at Manchester United

The Red Devils have had an dreadful start to the 2023-24 season, suffering four defeats in six games across competitions.

Once the most dominant English team in the world, Manchester United are currently reeling in 13th place in the Premier League table. Hence, there is immense pressure on everyone involved with the club.

Manager Erik ten Hag, who is into his second season at Old Trafford, was asked if he is surprised by the magnitude of the pressure and he replied (via MEN):

"No. It's my second year. I know it's not always going up, you will have your gaps and you get stronger from it as long as you stay together. That's what we're doing. In the dressing room, staff, all the staff, coaches, medical, everyone is united and at United you fight."

Ten Hag led Manchester United to a third-place finish, an FA Cup final and a Carabao Cup win last season. However, he will need to turn things around very fast this season if he has to repeat or better those achievements.