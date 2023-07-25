Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag responds after being asked about signing Kylian Mbappe on loan

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has squashed reports of his side bringing in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe on a loan deal.

Mbappe's future has dominated headlines for much of the month after informing Paris Saint-Germain that he will not extend his contract beyond 2024. The Parisians, as a result, want to sell him in the ongoing transfer window to avoid losing him for free next year.

Many reckon Real Madrid remain the frontrunners to sign him. However, reports emerged on Monday (July 24) that Manchester United could pursue Kylian Mbappe.

Ten Hag was asked about potentially bringing Mbappe to Old Trafford on a season-long loan to which he replied (as quoted by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on Twitter):

“We never speak about players under contract.”

Romano had reported earlier on Monday that Manchester United were not mapping out a move to sign the PSG superstar. The transfer news specialist added that the Red Devils are focused on signing Atalanta BC forward Rasmus Hojlund, having agreed personal terms with him.

The buzz surrounding Mbappe's future hit a new high on Monday after Romano reported that Al-Hilal had offered PSG €300 million to sign him. The report added that the overall value of the deal would be around €700 million for just one season, as the Parisians reckon he will join Real Madrid next summer.

Romano added that PSG have accepted the bid, but that there have been no conversations between the Saudi Arabian giants and Kylian Mbappe.

Manchester United need a striker but signing Kylian Mbappe would require them to break their wage structure

Manchester United desperately need to sign a goalscorer this summer after struggling to find the back of the net with regularity last season.

Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane, Atalanta BC's Rasmus Hojlund and Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani were mooted to be options for the team. They seem focused on Hojlund, with The Times reporting this week that they pivoted away from Kane as they don't want to break their wage structure.

United could face the same problem if they choose to pursue Kylian Mbappe.

According to Capology, Mbappe earned more than a £1.1 million a week at Paris Saint-Germain during the 2022-23 season. Kane, meanwhile, earned £200,000 per week, though Spurs have reportedly offered to double those wages if he signs a new contract.

Manchester United would likely have to come closer to Tottenham's offer to bring him in this summer, even though he only has a year left on his deal.

The Red Devils' highest earner heading into the 2023-24 season is expected to be Marcus Rashford, who signed an extension this month. His wages are expected to rise from £200,000 last season to £325,000 under the terms of his new deal.

Even if United sign Mbappe on a loan deal, they will likely have to pay a sizeable percentage of his wages. That would require them to significantly break their current salary structure, something the club may not want to do to avoid any discord in the dressing room.