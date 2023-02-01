Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag slammed for ‘whining and winging’ about Christian Eriksen’s injury

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has slammed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for ‘whining and winging’ about Christian Eriksen’s injury.

The Red Devils are set to miss the Danish playmaker for three months after a nasty scissor tackle from Reading striker Andy Carroll. Manchester United saw off Reading with a 3-1 scoreline in the fourth round of the FA Cup on January 28 but Eriksen's injury left a bittersweet taste.

Following the game, Red Devils boss Ten Hag accused Carroll of dangerous play and demanded more protection from the officials.

Murphy, however, has slammed the Dutchman for his remarks, claiming Carroll was sent off anyway after picking up two yellow cards.

The former Liverpool man opined that attacking players nowadays are protected by officials anyway and Ten Hag should stop whining.

Murphy has claimed that the Manchester United boss should get on with it and try to find a way out in Eriksen's absence. He told talkSPORT:

“It sounds like he’s just winging, whining. You’re in the Premier League! Andy Carroll got sent off, by the way, but for a different challenge, he should have got sent off for that one."

He added:

“But the point is, let’s give this perspective, we are in a world now where creative attacking players are protected more than ever, more than ever! Very rarely do we see bad injuries from bad tackles, very rare, not many, and I think we’re in a good place because of that. I’m not saying we should go back to the old days where players can knock seven bells out of each other."

Murphy claimed that while Ten Hag can express disappointment on the tackle, he is 'whining'. He said:

“I just don’t see why you would come out and winged about it when it’s just a consequence of playing football. He’s lost Eriksen and he’s disappointed and we don’t want to see bad tackles… but he is winging, because then he starts bringing up the elbow on Martinez!"

He added:

“I don’t mind him saying, ‘I’m disappointed with the tackle, it was naughty, Carroll should have been sent off, it was a bad, and I’m disappointed for Eriksen, but it’s football, it happens, that’s why we have a big squad and we’ve got to get on with it’."

Murphy also urged the Manchester United manager to move on from the tackle as these things happen in football:

“He’s working at Manchester United, be positive! ‘We’ve got other players, we will cope’ – don’t pull up a list of, how many was he going to say? An elbow on Martinez at Palace? I saw it, it was next to nothing! Why are you bringing that up? Come on! It’s football in the Premier League!"

Murphy also insisted that he is not biased against Manchester United because of his Liverpool heritage and would tell Jurgen Klopp the same thing. He said:

“And it’s not just because it’s Ten Hag, I would say the same about Jurgen Klopp. I’ve sat here and talked about Klopp whining and I’ve said exactly the same. It’s not a Man United thing."

He added:

“Ten Hag has surpassed all expectations. He’s done a brilliant job, he’s got so much right, but winging? Any manager who stands there and starts winging about players getting an elbow last week against Palace? I don’t like it. There’s no conspiracy here.”

Ralf Rangnick’s quotes on ‘remarkable’ Marcel Sabitzer resurface after Manchester United loan move

Former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick's quotes about midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from March 2020 have recently resurfaced. This comes after the Austria international's loan transfer to Old Trafford from Bayern Munich on Deadline Day (January 31).

The midfielder has joined the Red Devils on a temporary deal until the end of the season with no option or obligation to buy.

Sabitzer spent seven years on RB Leipzig's books before earning a move to the Bavarian giants in the summer of 2021. Rangnick managed him for some time.

The former Manchester United interim manager was quoted applauding Sabitzer back in March 2020 (h/t Daily Star):

"His development couldn't have been any better. He has never liked to lose, which I absolutely believe is a positive thing. But he used to get a little too fired up."

He added:

"He has clearly changed for the better and has become a leader. The way he has developed his personality is remarkable. I've only rarely experienced something similar."

Sabitzer has registered one goal and one assist in 24 games across competitions this season for Bayern.

