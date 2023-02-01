Ralf Rangnick’s quotes on ‘remarkable’ Marcel Sabitzer resurface after Manchester United loan move

Ralf Rangnick's quotes about Marcel Sabitzer from March 2020 have resurfaced after the Austria international's loan transfer to Manchester United on the deadline day of the January transfer window.

The Bayern Munich midfielder has joined the Red Devils on a temporary deal until the end of the season. There is no option or obligation to buy his contract at United.

He spent seven years on RB Leipzig's books before earning a move to the Bavarian giants in the summer of 2021. During that time, he played 77 games under Rangnick, who managed Leipzig over two spells.

Speaking of Sabitzer's rise to fame, Rangnick told Kicker in March 2020 (h/t Daily Star):

"His development couldn't have been any better. He has never liked to lose, which I absolutely believe is a positive thing. But he used to get a little too fired up.

"He has clearly changed for the better and has become a leader. The way he has developed his personality is remarkable. I've only rarely experienced something similar."

The Austrian tactician went on to become Manchester United's interim manager in November 2021 after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking. He was expected to move into an advisory role last summer but ended up leaving the club.

Sabitzer, meanwhile, is expected to assuage Manchester United's midfield troubles in the second half of the season. Christian Eriksen is sidelined with an ankle injury.

The Denmark international has registered two goals and nine assists in 31 games across competitions this season. Sabitzer boasts a similar profile to Eriksen and can fill in for him in central midfield.

The Austrian has played down the flanks for the majority of his career but has been reinvented in central midfield during his time at Bayern.

Manchester United chief pleased with snapping up Bayern Munich star on loan

Manchester United director of football John Murtough has expressed his pleasure after signing Bayern Munich star Marcel Sabitzer on loan for the rest of the season.

He told the club's official website:

"Marcel is a player that we have watched for a long time. The opportunity arose quickly, and we knew that he was someone with the ability and character to make an impact."

"He adds further quality to our squad and experience to the dressing room, and all of us are pleased to be welcoming him to Manchester United."

Perhaps Christian Eriksen's injury and Sabitzer's lack of playing time this season could have culminated in this transfer. The latter has started just eight league games this term.

However, his contract not containing an option to buy could indicate that either United don't see him as a long-term option, or that Bayern still have plans for him.

