Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim details why Antony is doing 'so much better' in Spain after loan move to Betis

Brazilian winger Antony has been a revelation so far in Spain, making an instant impact at Real Betis following a difficult spell at Manchester United. Since his loan move to LaLiga, the former Ajax star has scored three goals and provided two assists in seven appearances, a stark contrast to his underwhelming tenure in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old struggled to justify the reported £85 million United paid to sign him in 2022, managing just 12 goals in 96 appearances at Old Trafford. While his lack of end product frustrated fans and critics alike, Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim believes there was one fundamental reason behind his struggles in England: physicality.

Here's what Amorim told TNT Sports:

“When you play against any team in England, the physicality is there. If you don’t have physicality, you will struggle a lot. Antony is so much better now in Spain. It’s [because of] a lot of factors, but I guarantee you it’s physicality.”

Antony himself has embraced his new surroundings, crediting Spain's climate, culture, and lifestyle for helping him rediscover his form and confidence.

Antony expressed gratitude for his time at Manchester United but feels more at home in Spain

Reflecting on his time in Manchester, he expressed gratitude for his experience but admitted that he feels more at home in Spain.

Here's what he told AS:

“I’ve had a great time in Manchester too, I won two titles and I’m very grateful. But when I say that I’ve found myself here, I’m happy, the people are like us in Brazil. The sun helps a lot. I’m very happy here. I wake up every day with a smile, and that’s very important.”

Antony also revealed that former teammates who had played in Spain reassured him about the move, helping him make the decision with confidence. He added:

"I have a lot of friends who played here and they left me very calm so that I could sign here. I was sure in my heart that coming here was the best decision for me. I hope to continue like this."

As part of their loan agreement, Real Betis are covering a significant portion of Antony’s £100,000-per-week salary, and the club have already indicated their interest in making the deal permanent.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will try to recoup a portion of the hefty transfer fee they paid for him.

With Antony flourishing in La Liga and Betis keen to keep him, his future at Manchester United appears increasingly uncertain. If his form continues to improve, the Spanish club may push for a permanent deal, potentially ending a disappointing chapter at United.

