Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim and Rasmus Hojlund offer opinion on facing Tottenham in Europa League final

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim and star forward Rasmus Hojlund have offered their opinion on facing off against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final. The Dane called the Lilywhites a 'good team' and the Portuguese tactician claimed that both sides would play 'all or nothing' football.

In the 2024-25 campaign, United and Spurs, considered part of the 'Big Six' teams in England, have endured uncharacteristic domestic struggles. The Red Devils currently sit 15th in the Premier League standings (39 points), while Ange Postecoglou's side are below them in 16th place (38 points).

Despite their inconsistencies in the league, the two sides registered massive wins in their UEFA Europa League semi-final ties. While United thrashed Spanish side Athletic Club 7-1 on aggregate, Spurs ended Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt's fairytale run with a 5-1 win over two legs.

After securing their passage into the final on Thursday (May 9), Amorim was asked to give his opinion on the showdown against Tottenham in the decider. The Manchester United boss said (via TBR Football h/t TNT Sports):

"It is quite similar, even for me and Ange. It is a tough moment. One of us is going to win. It is going to be a big final, we are going to try to win... Both teams are going to play all or nothing.I don’t know what is going to happen. That is a good thing and a bad thing with this team. I never know. I will try to prepare."

Hojlund, who bagged a goal in the 85th minute of United's 4-1 win over Athletic in the second leg, added:

"That is why we are in this competition – because we want to win it. We are playing against a good team (in the final)."

The highly anticipated UEL final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Estadio de San Mames in Bilbao on Wednesday, May 21.

"I'm so happy for him" - Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim praises under-fire star's performance in 4-1 win vs Athletic Club

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim was full of praise for English midfielder Mason Mount after his brace in a 4-1 win over Athletic Club secured his side's spot in the Europa League final.

Since his reported €64.2 million move from Chelsea, Mount has faced massive criticism for his inconsistent performances. Before the game against Athletic, he had bagged just two goals and an assist in 41 games for the Red Devils.

Despite his previous shortcomings, he came up big for Amorim in the second leg against the Basque side. Coming onto the pitch in the 62nd minute with his side trailing 1-0, Mount bagged the equalizer (72') and scored United's fourth (90+1') on the night.

Speaking after the game, Amorim claimed that the entire squad was happy for the 26-year-old. The 40-year-old said:

"I'm so happy for him. He is such a player. He works really hard, he has quality... When you have this kind of player you just want to help him. He is perfect for this position as he can be a midfielder, but also runs like a winger so I'm really happy for him. Not just me – if you look at the bench, that is the best feeling as a coach, you look at the other guys on the bench and they are so happy for Mason Mount."

Eight years on from their last UEL triumph, Amorim will be hopeful that Mount's resurgence helps Manchester United recapture the coveted title.

