Manchester United CEO backs Rangnick's pursuit of managerial target despite squad preferring PSG's Pochettino: Reports

Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold is reportedly set to back interim manager Ralf Rangnick's choice of Erik Ten Hag as the next United boss despite the squad preferring PSG's Mauricio Pochettino.

Arnold, 50, replaced Ed Woodward as Manchester United CEO last month and has been tasked with transforming the club back to its glory days.

One of the CEO's first pieces of action will be to help decide on the club's next permanent manager.

The club have been heavily linked with PSG boss Pochettino and Ajax's Erik Ten Hag.

And despite United players preferring Pochettino as their next permanent manager, The Sun reports Arnold will instead target Ten Hag.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Mike Verweij says Erik Ten Hag is "certainly" leaving Ajax at the end of the season.



Man Utd should do everything to get him in. He is the man. Mike Verweij says Erik Ten Hag is "certainly" leaving Ajax at the end of the season.Man Utd should do everything to get him in. He is the man. https://t.co/Mya4dH3dqy

Ten Hag, 52, is Rangnick's preferred choice with the current Manchester United interim boss championing the credentials of the Ajax manager.

Rangnick is a huge admirer of the Dutch boss and believes he is the right man for the managerial role.

This could however cause further drama at Old Trafford after reports had emerged that Manchester United players were keen for Pochettino to take over from Rangnick at the end of the season.

Prior to Arnold taking over, former CEO Woodward had been chasing Pochettino heavily following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.

Arnold needs to rebuild Manchester United

Haaland is top of United's transfer wishlist

Alongside deciding on the next Manchester United boss, Arnold will have huge transfer business to attend to.

With many of United's players' futures at Old Trafford up in the air and the need to recruit replacements, Arnold has a lot to consider.

Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Dean Henderson and Eric Bailly have all been linked with moves away from the club.

The club will reportedly chase a new striker with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland high on their wishlist.

According to The Sun, the Norweigan will cost a huge £295 million fee and so Arnold may look at alternatives.

Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak is an option with the 22-year-old impressing many top European sides with his rise in recent years.

The club have also been targeting defensive midfielders, with their being glaring issues in the middle of the park for the Red Devils.

Declan Rice is a top target and the West Ham United man recently spoke of his desire to win trophies. He could, however, cost over £100 million and interest from Chelsea will prove challenging.

There are also issues in defense with Harry Maguire's poor form a particular cause of concern.

Sam Pilger @sampilger It’s impossible to argue Harry Maguire should keep starting for #MUFC . He’s become a serious liability. It’s impossible to argue Harry Maguire should keep starting for #MUFC. He’s become a serious liability.

Rangnick's reluctance to drop the captain is perhaps signaling a need for defensive reinforcements.

Richard Arnold has spent a month in his new role as CEO at United and will have a huge summer ahead of him.

Edited by Ashwin