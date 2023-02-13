Manchester United chairmen Joel and Avram Glazer to buy out their siblings and hope to keep control of club despite continued protests - Reports

Manchester United chairmen Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer are considering buying out their siblings in an attempt to retain ownership of the club, according to the Manchester Evening News. They are reportedly keen to continue running the Red Devils despite regular protests held by supporters.

Football Daily @footballdaily | Private investors linked with the Qatari royal family are considering making a bid to buy Manchester United!



The Glazer family are looking for a sale price of £6 billion. However, the club is currently valued at £3.2 billion on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Manchester United fanbase has staged protests against the Glazer family on multiple occasions. Supporters of the club have expressed their frustration against the American family, who took over in 2005, criticizing them for burdening the club with debt.

Manchester United have certainly declined since legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2012. The Red Devils have not been victorious in the English top tier ever since, with their last trophy being the UEFA Europa League victory in 2017.

The club's struggles over the past decade have escalated the fans' exasperation. United announced last November that they were conducting an evaluation of strategic alternatives, including new investments or an outright sale.

English billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who tried to purchase Chelsea last summer before Todd Boehly and a consortium of investors took over, has registered an interest in buying Manchester United.

It remains to be seen whether the club will invite offers or whether Avram and Joel will gain complete ownership.

United have had a stellar campaign in the Premier League this term. The Red Devils are third in the standings and have won 14 of their 23 fixtures this season. Erik ten Hag, who took over as United boss in the summer, seems to have turned things around at Old Trafford in contrast to last season when they finished sixth.

"I’m not here for the finance" - Ten Hag shares thoughts on uncertainty around Manchester United ownership

While the future of Manchester United's ownership remains uncertain, Ten Hag insists that his job is to manage the squad alone. The Dutch boss emphasized that he is merely focussed on the club's sporting ambitions, regardless of who is in charge.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums Joel and Avram Glazer are said to be more open to the idea of the family retaining control of the Manchester United by accepting a minority investment.



(The Times)

He said (via Manchester Evening News):

“I’m here to manage the team, to get the best out of them, and of course I have a job in bringing the right players in. Of course I have to be in debate with the management of the club, the board of the club, and we have a lot of communication about that. But I’m not here for the finance, I’m here to achieve the sporting aims and goals."

Ten Hag added:

“I’m planning, I always go for the highest, so we go for the best, the best we can get, but also we have plan B.”

Manchester United will next face Barcelona at Camp Nou in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, 16 February. Ten Hag's men will then lock horns with Leicester City in the Premier League this weekend (19 February).

