According to a report by Caught Offside, Tottenham Hotspur are set to beat Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian has a reported £62 million release clause and has been impressive for the Midlands club since he arrived.

Cunha joined Wolves from Atletico Madrid in the winter of 2023, initially on loan, before completing the move in the summer for a reported €50 million. He has impressed for the Midlands club, scoring 29 goals and providing 13 assists in 82 games.

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United have all been linked with a move for the Brazilian striker after their struggles in the striking department. Spurs hope to beat their Premier League rivals to sign the highly sought-after Brazilian.

Cunha is having a good season with Wolves. He has scored 13 goals and assisted four in 2077 minutes across 26 games. He is contracted to the Premier League side until the summer of 2029.

Gus Poyet has urged Liverpool to avoid a move for Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea target Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian has impressed for his club this season and has attracted interest from other clubs in the Premier League.

Speaking to Makthavare, Poyet urged the Premier League table toppers to avoid a move for the Brazilian. He the Merseyside club to avoid making any significant moves because of their successful campaign.

Poyet said via The Metro:

"I know Liverpool have been linked with Matheus Cunha, but right now, they need nothing! They’re seven points clear at the top of the Premier League and have a great squad, so I don’t think they need to make any big moves."

"Cunha is a great player and is having a brilliant season, but all Liverpool have to do is keep winning football matches – which they are. Cunha would improve their squad, but by no means is he essential to Liverpool’s success; they already have everything they need from an attacking standpoint to win the Premier League and major trophies in the future," he added.

Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea have all struggled with injuries and consistency in their attacking departments this season. Liverpool does not have the same issue and has dominated domestic and continental football under Arne Slot's tutelage this season. They currently sit on top of the league with 61 points from 26 matches, and also seven wins from eight Champions League matches.

