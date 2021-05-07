Manchester United and Chelsea interested in signing Juventus full-back - Reports

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly monitoring Juventus full-back Alex Sandro. It appears as though both clubs might get an opportunity to sign the Brazilian this summer.

According to Caught Offside via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are willing to let Sandro leave as they prepare for a massive squad overhaul in the summer. The two Premier League giants could attempt to bring the player to England in June.

Even though neither Manchester United nor Chelsea have an urgent need for reinforcements in the full-back position, a chance to sign the Juventus star could be too hard to turn down.

Sandro first caught the eye during his time at Porto. The Brazilian earned a move to Juventus in the summer of 2015 and has not looked back since. The player has been an indispensable part of the Bianconeri setup since his arrival but could be offloaded as Juventus attempt to regroup after a dismal 2020/21 season.

The Brazilian left-back has been linked with Manchester United before. The Red Devils are well stocked in the full-back position, as are the Blues. However, the Juventus star has been among the best left-backs in the world for quite some time.

As such, neither club would be averse to adding the 30-year-old to their respective squads. Manchester United have already witnessed the benefit of creating competition for a starting spot, as Luke Shaw has improved since Alex Telles' arrival at Old Trafford.

Thomas Tuchel, on the other hand, has already guided the Blues to the UEFA Champions League final this season and is likely to expect reinforcements in the summer.

The fact that Sandro could be available for just €25m could entice the Chelsea hierarchy to sign the full-back. However, the Blues could face stiff competition for the Juventus man’s signature from Manchester United as well as Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea and Manchester United would hugely benefit from signing the Juventus full-back

Alex Sandro

Both Manchester United and Chelsea will be hoping to remain competitive in the league and the Champions League next season. So the Juventus star signing for either club would be a good piece of transfer business. Sandro’s attacking instincts will also suit the requirements of the Premier League.

The UCL final between Manchester City and Chelsea in Istanbul is likely to be moved, sources have told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/qzynaKTL8b — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 7, 2021

Despite the presence of the Brazilian in their squad, Juventus are currently third on the Serie A table, tied on points with fourth-placed AC Milan. Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League table while Manchester United are second, six points ahead of the Blues with a game in hand.