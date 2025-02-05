Manchester United and Chelsea keeping tabs on Premier League striker as they plot summer move - Reports

According to TBR Football, Manchester United and Chelsea are among a host of clubs keeping tabs on Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta. Mateta has been a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League ever since Oliver Glasner took over the managerial reins at Palace.

Even though the winter transfer window has closed, Manchester United and Chelsea are still keen on making reinforcements to their respective squads. The strikers of both clubs have come under intense scrutiny for their struggles in front of goal.

Ruben Amorim named Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee on the bench and deployed Kobbie Mainoo as a false nine in their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Sunday. Nicolas Jackson has also struggled in the final third for Chelsea.

Mateta has been a key figure for Crystal Palace in the ongoing season, scoring 13 goals and providing two assists in 28 appearances across competitions. However, as per the abovementioned source, there are doubts surrounding the Frenchman’s future at Selhurst Park, which has sparked the attention of clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea.

Apart from the Red Devils and Enzo Maresca’s side, other clubs monitoring Mateta’s situation include Newcastle, Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, and Marseille.

The current situation is favorable for Jean-Philippe Mateta’s suitors as his contract with Crystal Palace will run out at the end of the season. Refusal to commit to a contract extension means any of the abovementioned clubs could sign the player on a Bosman transfer.

Mateta joined Palace from Bundesliga side FSV Mainz in 2022 for a reported fee of €11 million. His current market value is €20 million as per Transfermarkt.

Manchester United set asking price for Chelsea to sign Kobbie Mainoo this summer – Reports

According to reports, Manchester United will demand at least a fee of £80 million from Chelsea should they revive their interest in Kobbie Mainoo this summer. Chelsea has been monitoring Kobbie Mainoo’s situation at Old Trafford along with Alejandro Garnacho.

The Red Devils were open to selling Garnacho in the just-concluded transfer window as Chelsea and Napoli expressed interest in the Argentine winger.

As per The Guardian, Manchester United remain open to selling Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo in the summer. The report claimed the Red Devils will demand a £70 million fee for Alejandro Garnacho, while offers exceeding £80 million for Kobbie Mainoo will be given serious consideration.

It was further said that United’s activity in the summer window will be restricted due to limited finances, and player sales will be required to strengthen the squad.

