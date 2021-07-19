Manchester United confirm return dates for star players ahead of pre-season friendlies 

Manchester United stars Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba will return to pre-season training in another week's time, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Fernandes and Pogba both featured at Euro 2020 for Portugal and France respectively and are currently on holiday. Manchester United will also be without Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial for at least another week.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed the pair are still not 100% but will return to training on Monday. Pogba and Fernandes, meanwhile, will return a week later. Solskjaer said:

"They're not ready yet. They'll probably be 100 per cent training with us a week on Monday. They're still working hard to step into the group. Fernandes and Pogba? It won't be next week, no. The week after."

Martial sustained a knee injury while on international duty with France in March and has not played a game for Manchester United since. Meanwhile, van de Beek's niggle forced him to pull out of the Netherlands' squad for Euro 2020.

Fernandes, Pogba, Martial and van de Beek will be returning to training soon. However, they won't be fit enough to play newly-promoted Brentford in a pre-season friendly on the 28th of July.

Manchester United play Queens Park Rangers next on Saturday (24 July) before playing Brentford and Preston North End. The Red Devils will play Everton on the 7th of August as their final pre-season friendly before the start of the Premier League season.

Manchester United will take on rivals Leeds United on the opening Matchday of the new season on the 14th of August.

Manchester United defeated Wayne Rooney's Derby County in their first pre-season friendly

Manchester United beat Wayne Rooney's Derby County 2-1 in their opening pre-season game at Pride Park.

Goals from Tahith Chong and Facundo Pellistri helped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men make a winning start to the new season.

Manchester United did play a few first-team players in their game against Derby County. The likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles and Juan Mata all featured for the Red Devils. Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matić and Mason Greenwood also played in United's victory over their all-time leading goalscorer's side.

