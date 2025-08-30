Manchester United dealt transfer blow as European club officially 'withdraw offer' to sign club outcast Antony

Real Betis have reportedly withdrawn their offer for Manchester United outcast Antony. While they are interested in signing the player, they cannot pay his demand for a severance package.

As per The Athletic journalist Laurie Whitehall, Real Betis had agreed on a transfer fee worth €25 million + €3 million in add-ons for Antony this summer. The contract would also include a 50% sell-on clause. However, with two years remaining on his contract at Manchester United, the Brazilian is demanding a severance package worth around €4 million.

Now, Real Betis have withdrawn their offer in an official statement that reads (via Fabrizio Romano):

“There is no agreement for Antony and we have withdrawn the offer. We can't afford the fee and the amounts that Manchester United must instead pay the player before the transfer.”

Manchester United had signed Antony from Ajax for a reported fee of €95 million in the summer of 2022. He has had a disappointing stint at the club, registering just 12 goals and five assists in 96 games across competitions.

Antony was on loan at Real Betis last season, where he scored nine goals and provided five assists in 26 games across competitions.

Pundit predicts which Manchester United outcast will have a brighter future

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol has said that Alejandro Garnacho has a bright future. He was asked to pick between United outcasts Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Garnacho. He heaped praise on the Argentine winger and said:

“Got to be Garnacho, isn’t it? Sancho, for me, at the top level he’s done! I don’t think Antony was ever going to be good enough to get to the top level. But Garnacho is still young. He has got talent, so out of them three, I’d say Garnacho has got a chance [of having a bright future after leaving Manchester United]."

All three players look set to leave the Red Devils this summer after falling out of favor under multiple managers. Antony will look to get his move to Real Betis finalised.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho, who came through the United academy, is set to join Chelsea for a reported fee of £40 million. Jadon Sancho has also been linked with an exit this summer. He's been linked with the likes of AS Roma, but his wage demands have been an issue.

Apart from these three, Rasmus Hojlund has also been linked with a move away, with Napoli interested in signing him.

