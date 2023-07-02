Manchester United dealt transfer blow as European giants push for £69 million-rated striker: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly been handed a huge transfer blow, as Premier League rivals Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The recent interest from the Blues for Vlahovic, who is currently valued at around £69 million, could potentially affect Manchester United's chances of signing their own transfer target Rasmus Hojlund.

The Red Devils are currently in need of striking reinforcements this summer and have identified Atalanta's forward Hojlund as their ideal target.

The 20-year-old Danish international is currently regarded as one of Europe's hottest prospects, following his performance with Atalanta last season. As such, he is currently attracting transfer interest from a couple of top clubs, such as United.

However, the Red Devils themselves aren't expected to have a free run at the striker's signature, who is currently valued at around £40 million by Atalanta.

United are expected to face stiff competition from Italian heavyweights Juventus who have identified Hojlund as a potential replacement for Vlahovic.

The Old Lady is currently prepared to part ways with their Serbian striker amid interest from Chelsea, who themselves are in the hunt for a top centre-forward this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino's men are keen on adding a renowned striker to their side ahead of next season and could make do with the 23-year-old Vlahovic. He scored 14 goals for Juventus last season.

However, any interest from the Blues for the big Serbian striker could affect Manchester United's chances of signing Atalanta's Hojlund, as per Express.

The striker seems to be the most viable option for Erik ten Hag's side at the moment, going by Atalanta's asking price of £40 million.

Recall that other forward options explored by the Red Devils have looked quite difficult to get, notably the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen of Tottenham Hotspurs and Napoli, respectively.

Kane, 29, seems to be keen on running down his contract at Tottenham as there hasn't been any indication of the English striker leaving Spurs this summer.

Osimhen, on the other hand, is expected to command a hefty transfer fee from Napoli, something that United are currently not keen on attempting yet, due to their tight transfer purse.

Recounting when Erik ten Hag stated that Manchester United needed to sign a striker

Erik ten Hag

The Red Devils have identified their striking department as a top priority this summer, judging by their recent activities in the ongoing transfer market.

It also doesn't come as a surprise, as the coach of the side, Ten Hag, did reveal in April this year that his team would need the services of a striker who can score goals.

Thus far, Manchester United have been linked with a couple of top-rated centre-forwards such as Hojlund, Kane, Osimhen, Randal Kolo Muani among others. Speaking about their need of a striker, Ten Hag had said:

"We need a striker who scores goals because we have ability in the team to put balls in the box, so we need a striker to finish."

He continued:

"We have to build a new future and we need a striker who not only scores goals but contributes by linking up play very well and pressing, which is very important."

It will be interesting to see who Manchester United eventually sign this summer to lead their attack ahead of the 2023-24 football campaign.

Poll : 0 votes