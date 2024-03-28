Manchester United eye Liverpool target as Erik ten Hag replacement

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing Liverpool target Ange Postecoglou as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag. Alan Hutton via Tottenham News has reported that the tactician is attracting interest from the Red Devils with his brilliant work at Spurs this season.

Ange Postecoglou signed for Tottenham Hotspur in June last year and he's wasted no time in making his impact felt in the Premier League. His team plays one of the most attractive brands of football in the English top flight right now. He's championing them on the way to finishing in the top four of the table. They are fifth, three points behind Aston Villa with a game in hand.

During an interview with Tottenham News, Alan Hutton hailed the tactician for the great work he's done so far while discussing Manchester United's interest.

“It would be a worry,” Hutton told Tottenham News," the former Spurs defender said. "What he’s come in and done at the club has been outstanding in a short period of time. You can understand why other teams would be looking at him.

“He’s got a great personality, I think he deals with the media really well, he talks a lot of sense so he ticks a lot of boxes. He doesn’t look like the type of guy who would be scared about dealing with certain egos within changing rooms and things like that. He’s got a particular brand of football and he sticks to that so I’m not surprised."

The former Tottenham right-back, however, went on to pour cold water on Manchester United's chances of luring the Liverpool target to Old Trafford, saying:

“Do I think it will happen in the summer? No. I think he’ll stay where he is and continue to build and then take it from there. Manchester United’s situation is a bit up in the air and we don’t really know what direction they’re going in so I’m sure they will be watching.”

Liverpool were also linked with a move for Ange, with Jurgen Klopp set to leave in the summer. The Spurs manager was previously a Reds supporter.

Who else is on Manchester United's managerial wishlist?

Thanks to the uncertainty surrounding Erik ten Hag's future, Manchester United have been linked with multiple managers in recent weeks. One name that has gained the most traction so far is Gareth Southgate.

The England manager's contract with the Three Lions will run out in December and he's been tipped to complete a switch to Old Trafford. However, he's got a serious job at hand with the national team, with the European Championship coming up in the summer.

Apart from the Englishman, former Chelsea head coach Graham Potter and Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil have also been linked with the job.

Ten Hag, meanwhile, has had a poor 2023-24 season with Manchester United. They are sixth in the Premier League and finished at the bottom of their UEFA Champions League group. They have reached the FA Cup semi-finals though, where they will face Coventry City.