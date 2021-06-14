Manchester United to face competition from Chelsea and PSG for Raphael Varane-Reports

Raphael Varane could be the subject of a three-way battle between Manchester United, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain for his signature this summer, according to reports. Varane has just one year remaining on his deal with Los Blancos and is likely to be sold this summer.

According to ABC, Real Madrid are reluctant to run the risk of losing Varane on a free transfer next season, and will be willing to sell the French defender if they receive an offer in the region of £60 million. Varane has given no indication of signing a contract extension and is reportedly seeking a new challenge.

Manchester United have had a long-standing interest in Raphael Varane. The club's defense continues to be a source of concern for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has made the acquisition of a top-quality centre-back one of Manchester United's top priorities this summer.

The Norwegian is eager to sign a quick and physically commanding centre-back to partner Harry Maguire in the center of defense next season.

Chelsea are looking to build on their Champions League triumph this season by bolstering their squad in the summer. The Blues' top priority this summer is to sign a striker, but Thomas Tuchel is said to be interested in signing a defender as well.

Chelsea currently possess a wealth of options in defense, which could result in them cooling their interest in Raphael Varane.

PSG are also reportedly monitoring Raphael Varane's situation at Real Madrid. Reports have suggested that the French giants will look to add Varane as part of any deal that would see Kylian Mbappe join Real Madrid. Real Madrid could therefore offer Varane plus cash to PSG to sign Kylian Mbappe.

The potential signing of Raphael Varane could make Manchester United and Chelsea favorites for the Premier League title next season

Raphael Varane is widely considered to be one of the best defenders of his generation. The Frenchman has established himself as a Real Madrid legend and has won everything there is to win as a footballer.

The Frenchman could have an impact similar to that of Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool or Ruben Dias at Manchester City if he joins Manchester United or Chelsea this summer.

