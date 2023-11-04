Manchester United fans send clear message to misfiring players with 5-word banner before Fulham game 

Manchester United fans are far from happy with their players' recent performances as they unfurled a banner with a clear message before the Premier League game at Fulham on Saturday (November 4).

Erik ten Hag's side are coming off consecutive 3-0 home defeats against Manchester City (league) and Newcastle United (EFL Cup). They're eighth in the league with 15 points from 10 games, having lost five times, and are 11 behind surprise leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils haven't fared much better in other competitions, too, losing two of their three UEF Champions League outings. Meanwhile, the midweek defeat to the Magpies ended their EFL Cup title defence in the Round of 16.

Ahead of the Fulham game at Craven Cottage on Saturday, United fans put out a banner urging the players to:

"PLAY LIKE YOU MEAN IT!!"

With their title hopes in the league realistically over, United can ill-afford another defeat to slip further behind in the race for the top four and Champions League football.

Former player bemoans lack of quality in Manchester United-Fulham game

In a dour first half at Craven Cottage, both sides struggled to create goalscoring opportunities as it ended goalless.

The first shot on target from either team came in the 33rd minute, with Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes' shot comfortably saved by Fulham custodian Bernd Leno.

Earlier, Scott McTominay's seventh-minute effort was ruled out by VAR for offside, as his teammate Harry Maguire was deemed to be interfering with play. Former Aston Villa and Brentford boss Dean Smith said on BBC:

"Apart from the disallowed goal, there has been a real lack of quality at both ends of the pitch. I don't think either manager will be happy at the break. There is more to come from both of these sides."

"Willian has been the best player on the pitch, for Man Utd McTominay and Fernandes have shown some attacking intent but there has been a lack of sustainted pressure or cutting edge."

Fernandes found the winner in the first minute of second half added time to ease the pressure on embattled boss Ten Hag. Alejandro Garnacho was taken off for centre-back Raphael Varane as United saw out the victory.

The win provisionally lifted the Red Devils to sixth in the standings, with 18 points from 11 games.