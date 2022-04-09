“Couldn’t care less, he earns 500k weekly” – Manchester United fans show no sympathy towards Cristiano Ronaldo as picture of bruised leg surfaces

Manchester United fans have shown little sympathy for Cristiano Ronaldo after the star was bruised during his team's disappointing loss against Everton.

The Old Trafford faithful aired their grievances after the team's underwhelming performance. It seems they have no love lost for the Portuguese icon at the moment.

After the match, pictures of the 37-year-old striker's bruised and cut legs were shared, perhaps in an attempt to show how hard he competed. But the fans were in no mood to cut him some slack. Here is a selection of noteworthy responses on Twitter.

Henners🔰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇱 @UtdHenners @utdreport From the way he played, didn't think he had legs. @utdreport From the way he played, didn't think he had legs.

Alistair @alistairldsouza @utdreport My leg. But at least I scored on the weekend @utdreport My leg. But at least I scored on the weekend https://t.co/l0s55JMbAp

Cristiano Ronaldo made his long-awaited return to Old Trafford this season. He came back after 12 years, four Champions League titles, and five Ballon D’ors.

However, the star has not been able to lift the performance of the Red Devils and is starting to lose the support of the fans.

CR7 was signed up by Manchester United with the expectation that he could help them better their second-place finish last season. Instead, the team has regressed, with Champions League qualification looking very unlikely at this point in time.

Every player bar Messi is jealous of Cristiano Ronaldo: Former Manchester United star

Everton v Manchester United - Premier League

Earlier this week, Wayne Rooney criticised Cristiano Ronaldo, and the Manchester United forward responded by saying that his former teammate was jealous. Rooney then responded to Ronaldo, saying that it is impossible not to be jealous of the Portuguese star, unless you are Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won nine major trophies with the Red Devils, including three Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy. With Real Madrid, Ronaldo blossomed, leading the Santiago Bernabeu to witness an unprecedented four Champions League trophies.

These are aside from other numerous honors he won with Madrid, including two La Ligas, two Super Cups, and three FIFA Club World Cups.

With Juventus, Ronaldo has won five major trophies, including two Scudettos. Clearly, there's much to be jealous about, as the star's trophy cabinet is overflowing with honors from three different leagues.

So, why wouldn't people be jealous? Ronaldo's career is the dream of every footballer. But, at the moment, his brilliance isn't shining through.

