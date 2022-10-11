Manchester United favourites to sign Barcelona-linked right-back: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly the favorites to sign Olympique Lyon starlet Malo Gusto, with Barcelona also interested in the defender.

According to 90min, the 19-year-old has become one of the most sought-after players in European football after bursting onto the scene in Ligue 1. The right-back made his debut for Lyon in January 2021 and has since established himself as a first-choice option for the club's back four.

Gusto has made 55 appearances for Lyon and has even broken into the supremely talented France U21 side, where he has scored once in five caps.

The teenager has started all but one of his side's Ligue 1 encounters this term. He is also capable of playing as a right-midfielder and a centre-half.

Driblab @driblab Malo Gusto, one of the best full-backs so far this season. Malo Gusto, one of the best full-backs so far this season. 🚀 Malo Gusto, one of the best full-backs so far this season. https://t.co/5ob6qlvq9q

The aforementioned report claims that Manchester United and Barcelona have both made enquiries for the player, whose contract expires in June 2024. A host of European giants are also interested in the prospect, including Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus.

Several of Manchester United's Premier League rivals, including Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, have also sent scouts to observe the attacking right-back.

The Red Devils are in need of more options at right-back, despite Diogo Dalot's excellent start to the campaign. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has made just one appearance this season, having been out due to injury.

Meanwhile, Hector Bellerin and Sergi Roberto are currently recognized right-backs for Barcelona.

Graeme Bailey @GraemeBailey



✍️



90min.com/posts/premier-… Premier League clubs checking on Lyon starlet Malo Gusto - who is emerging as one of the most wanted teenagers in Europe.✍️ @90min_Football Premier League clubs checking on Lyon starlet Malo Gusto - who is emerging as one of the most wanted teenagers in Europe.✍️ @90min_Football 90min.com/posts/premier-…

Barcelona reportedly interested in signing Manchester United forward on a free transfer

According to Sport, Barcelona are interested in dipping into the free agent market next summer. They picked up the likes of Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen in the previous window.

Their latest target is reportedly Marcus Rashford, whose contract expires next June. The 24-year-old graduated from Manchester United's academy in 2016 and has since scored 98 goals in 312 senior games for the Red Devils.

Rashford endured a miserable campaign last term where he netted just five goals in 32 appearances as his confidence appeared to be short.

However, the forward has since been given a defined role by new manager Erik ten Hag. He has started the season with five goals in his first nine games in all competitions.

The England international clearly prefers to play as a centre-forward, but is more than capable of playing on the left-wing. That versatility may prove to be valuable for Barcelona, who may not be able to spend big money again next year.

Poll : 0 votes