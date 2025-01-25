Manchester United forward Antony makes feelings clear about transfer as he shares message after arriving in Seville for Real Betis switch

Manchester United forward Antony has opened up about his feelings amid his impending loan move to Real Betis. The Brazilian superstar joined the Red Devils from Ajax in the summer of 2022 for a whopping €95 million.

Despite impressing in his early days, Antony's tenure at Manchester United has been underwhelming at best. In 96 games across competitions, the 24-year-old has scored just 12 goals and created five more. This season, he hasn't started a single Premier League match and has scored just one goal in 14 appearances across competitions.

Antony is now set to join Real Betis on loan. As per a report by SPORTbible, Ruben Amorim had temporarily blocked his transfer as he wanted the Brazilian's services in Manchester United's Europa League clash against Rangers. However, Antony remained on the bench as the Red Devils registered a 2-1 win at Old Trafford on January 23.

The Brazilian winger opened up about his mindset and future at Old Trafford in a recent interview after landing in Seville for his medical. He said (via journalist Fabrizio Romano):

"I'm so happy. I'm ready."

About the past season and the side's pre-season tour in August, Antony said:

"I demand a lot of myself and obviously I was not satisfied with my season [in 2023/24]. A lot happened over the year in my personal life. Like it or not, everything had an effect on the pitch. But I've got a strong mentality and I'm focused on what I want. I know this season will be totally different."

Real Betis are ninth in LaLiga with 28 points in 21 games. Coach Manuel Pellegrini will hope that Antony finds his mojo at his new club and helps Los Verdiblancos qualify for European football next season.

When Manchester United legend Paul Scholes compared Antony's actions to a 'clown'

Manchester United v PAOK FC - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD4 - Source: Getty

In October 2022, legendary Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes opined that Antony was only focussing on showboating without getting the basics of football right. Speaking on Premier League Productions, Scholes said that Antony behaves like a 'clown' on the pitch. He said (via Mirror):

"I love a little bit of showboating and entertainment but at least get the pass right. This country, any country, even Brazil, they don't want to see that, do they? I like to see skills and entertainment, I just don't think it's skill or entertainment - it's just being a clown."

In his first season with Manchester United (2022-23), Antony scored 10 goals and created five more in 47 games across competitions. Since then, he has struggled to find game time and make an impact for the English giants.

However, his two-season stint at Ajax was comparatively successful. In 82 games across competitions, the Brazilian registered 24 goals and 22 assists. He also won two Dutch Championships and the Dutch Cup with de Godenzonen.

