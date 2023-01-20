Manchester United forward names Lionel Messi as player he would love to play with 

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has chosen Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Lionel Messi as the player he'd most like to play alongside. The Ivorian, on loan EFL Championship side Sunderland, is impressing.

The 20-year-old has scored six goals and provided two assists in 22 appearances across competitions. Red Devils fans are excited about Amad's returns to Old Trafford in the summer following his loan spell.

Amad will return to a star-studded squad at Erik ten Hag's disposal, including the likes of Marcus Rashford, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes. However, the player he would most like to play with is Lionel Messi.

Amad on the best player he has played with: "Marcus Rashford"

Amad on the best player he has played with: "Marcus Rashford"

In an interview with the PFA, he told them that the Argentine icon is his choice of player he would like to have the chance to play alongside, and with good reason. The legendary forward has dominated the game since making his debut for Barcelona in 2004.

Messi has bagged 702 goals and 333 assists in 855 club career appearances for Barca and PSG. He lifted the FIFA World Cup for the first time with Argentina in December last year.

Amad was compared to Messi during his time playing in Serie A with Atalanta, with his former teammate Papu Gomez saying (via talkSPORT):

“He’s a future star; trust me. During our training, he seems like (Lionel) Messi! You can’t stop him.”

Lionel Messi is now the youngest and oldest player to both score and assist in a single World Cup game

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez names Lionel Messi best player in history

Lisandro Martinez (not in pic) was full of praise for his Argentine captain.

Lionel Messi truly inspired Argentina to victory at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He scored seven goals and provided three assists in seven games. He was awarded the Golden Ball for his exploits.

His compatriot and teammate Martinez lauded Messi following the tournament as the greatest player in history. The United defender took to Instagram, sending a fond message to his La Abiceleste captain:

"On the pitch and off it an example for everyone. Thank you Leo for being our leader towards this great dream that we achieved. Simply the best footballer in history!!"

Messi has now won the World Cup, Copa America, UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1, La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Spanish and French Super Cup during his phenomenal career.

Now 35, he;s playing the leadership role more than ever before, and Argentina reaped the rewards at the World Cup. His consistency at the pinnacle of world football has many dubbing him as the greatest of all time.

