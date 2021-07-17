Manchester United given chance to sign Real Madrid star - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly been given a surprise opportunity to sign Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian winger has often been criticized for his lack of consistency during his time with the Spanish giants.

According to the Mirror, Real Madrid are keen to sell Vinicius Jr. this summer in order to raise capital to fund a move for PSG forward Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos are rumored to be looking for a fee in the region of £68.5 million for the 21-year-old, which could prove to be a stumbling block for Manchester United.

Manchester United have made Real Madrid star Raphael Varane their top target this summer. The Frenchman is currently on holiday after Euro 2020 and is expected to leave Real Madrid once he returns from holiday. Varane is reportedly seeking a new challenge after spending ten years with Real Madrid.

Manchester United are set for a busy summer transfer window. The Red Devils completed a £73 million move for Jadon Sancho last week, and are set to turn their attention to Raphael Varane. Although their focus is on the centre-back, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side could be given an unexpected opportunity to sign Vinicius Jr. by Real Madrid.

Since joining Real Madrid from Flamengo in a deal worth €46 million, Vinicius Jr. has made 118 appearances for the club in all competitions and contributed 15 goals. Despite showing glimpses of his quality and ability during his three years at the Spanish giants, the pacy winger has become a scapegoat at Real Madrid.

The Brazilian's wastefulness in front of goal and inability to have an impact on big games has resulted in him receiving heavy criticism from the club's fans.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are bracing themselves for the potential exits of Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard this summer. As a result, the Red Devils could be interested in signing Vinicius Jr. this summer.

Reports suggest that Manchester United are only interested in signing the Brazilian on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season, while Real Madrid are eager to sell the player permanently.

A move for Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. will not make sense for Manchester United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently has a wealth of options in attack at his disposal. The addition of Jadon Sancho has bolstered Manchester United's frontline. This could lead to the departure of Anthony Martial, who has become a peripheral figure at Old Trafford.

Much like Anthony Martial, Vinicius Jr. has the ability to become a world-beater, but has lacked the consistency and discipline required to succeed at the top level. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is more likely to give opportunities to youngsters like Amad Diallo and Anthony Elanga, rather than sign another expensive winger.

