Manchester United handed double injury boost as Ruben Amorim provides fitness updates ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has issued an update on the players at his disposal ahead of his side's return to action in the Premier League. The Red Devils will receive a double injury boost when they face Nottingham Forest on Tuesday (April 1) in their first game following the international break.

Ad

Amorim's side have struggled with injuries for much of the season, and lost 18-year-old breakout star Ayden Heaven to an ankle injury in their most recent game. The Portuguese tactician expects a number of players back for their trip to City Ground, and provided an update on the players in his press conference:

"Mason Mount is feeling better but he was on the bench in the last game, Kobbie [Mainoo] is almost ready, Jonny [Evans] is recovering, [Lisandro Martínez] is out. [Harry] Maguire is also ready to go to the game and [Leny] Yoro, yes."

Ad

Trending

Centre-backs Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro will return to strengthen the Red Devils' backline, with the pair having spent the international break at Carrington. Maguire picked up his injury during the FA Cup tie against Fulham earlier this month, while Yoro picked his up against Arsenal, also this month.

Manchester United will still be without several key stars for the trip to face Nottingham Forest, with Kobbie Mainoo, Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw, Heaven, and Amad Diallo surely out. Amorim will hope to get them back to action at the earliest opportunity to help their push for silverware in what remains of the campaign.

Ad

Manchester United coach shares positive Ayden Heaven update

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has allayed fears of a very lengthy layoff for defender Ayden Heaven, who suffered an injury earlier this month. The 18-year-old was forced off after a coming together with Leicester City man Patson Daka in the second half of the clash.

Speaking with the media at his press conference, Amorim expressed his optimism that the centre-back will return before the season ends. He pointed out that the youngster is recovering well, but is not ready to feature for the side.

Ad

"It was not so serious. He is recovering, [he is] not ready to play, but he will return this season for sure."

Ayden Heaven joined Manchester United from Arsenal in a move that cost the Red Devils just over £1 million. The youngster has appeared four times for Ruben Amorim's side, showing promising signs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback