Manchester United held talks with Chelsea star before transfer - Reports

Manchester United reportedly negotiated with Chelsea striker Timo Werner before his move to RB Leipzig was finalized.

According to football expert Christian Falk, Erik ten Hag was open to the idea of working with the Germany international. However, Werner is headed back to Leipzig after Chelsea agreed on a fee of £25 million without add-ons with the Bundesliga outfit.

Werner arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2020 after impressing with Leipzig in the German Bundesliga. He scored 34 goals and provided 13 assists in 45 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit in the 2019-20 season.

However, his time at Chelsea turned out to be subpar, to say the least. He was brought in for a fee of £54 million to lead the line for the Blues and score goals week in, week out.

Instead, Werner looked like he lacked confidence in front of goal under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel. During his two seasons at Chelsea, the German striker could only muster 23 goals in 89 appearances across all competitions.

The fact that Tuchel spent a club-record £97.5 million on Romelu Lukaku last summer showed the manager's faith, or the lack of it, in Werner. United could have been a good option for Werner.

The Red Devils are uncertain of Cristiano Ronaldo's future while Edinson Cavani left the club on a free transfer this summer. Mason Greenwood's indefinite suspension, Marcus Rashford's indifferent form, and Anthony Martial's latest hamstring injury do them no favors either.

Manchester United offered former Chelsea striker

Manchester United have made three signings this summer. Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, and Lisandro Martinez have joined Ten Hag's side in the past couple of months.

However, the Premier League outfit are yet to sign an attacker - an area on the pitch that evidently needs reinforcing. Keeping this in mind, Atletico Madrid have offered United a chance to sign former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata.

Despite his lack of consistency in front of goal, he has found himself playing for some of Europe's biggest clubs. The former Real Madrid centre-forward managed just 12 goals in 48 appearances for Juventus last season.

During the three years he spent on the Blues' books, Morata managed to score 24 goals and assisted a further six in 72 games in all competitions. United could certainly do worse than the 29-year-old Spaniard when it comes to signing an experienced striker.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit