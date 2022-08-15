Manchester United hold 'postive' talks and hopeful of completing 4th summer signing before Premier League clash against Liverpool - Reports 

Manchester United are hopeful of signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot before their derby-day clash against Liverpool on August 22, according to Express.

His mother-cum-representative, Veronique, met with the Red Devils' football director John Murtough in Turin on Friday, August 12. The talks are believed to be positive and the Frenchman's entourage is awaiting developments.

Contrary to popular reports, there is no meeting scheduled with the Rabiots on Monday, August 15. Murtough outlined the club's proposal after having agreed on a fee with Juventus.

Manager Erik ten Hag has had the worst possible start to his tenure at Old Trafford. A 4-0 loss against Brentford on August 13 followed their opening-day defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford by a 2-1 scoreline.

In both games, Ten Hag's midfield looked devoid of quality and depth. Following his outrageous experiment of starting Christian Eriksen as a false nine against the Seagulls, he started the Dane in a double pivot against the Bees.

However, the move bore no fruit. United arguably lacked Scott McTominay's presence as Brentford overpowered their midfield and ran riot, scoring four goals within the first 35 minutes.

Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic's respective departures on free transfers would have raised a certain level of anxiety amongst the decision makers at Manchester United. However, with what has transpired this month, it has become clear that they must sign a new midfielder.

Apart from Eriksen, Ten Hag has overseen the arrivals of Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia from Ajax and Feyenoord, respectively. They are now hoping to add a fourth new face to the squad within a week, and understandably, it is a central midfielder.

Two European giants reject chance to sign Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (h/t Eurosport), both Inter Milan and AC Milan turned down the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.

Superagent Jorge Mendes offered the 37-year-old's services to both the Milanese clubs earlier this summer. The Portugal international was apparently enamored by the chance to return to Italy and play in the UEFA Champions League.

However, his £20 million-a-year net salary threw a spanner in the works. Ronaldo's desire to leave Old Trafford has seen him linked with a host of clubs, but to no avail.

The Portuguese icon was last season's top-scorer for the club, netting 24 goals in 38 matches across all competitions.

The former Real Madrid star featured in both of United's league games earlier this month. It remains to be seen if he keeps his spot in the starting XI when the Red Devils square off against the Merseysiders in a week's time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury