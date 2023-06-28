Manchester United to hold talks with Chelsea in bid to complete Mason Mount deal - Reports

Manchester United are prepared to hold further talks with Chelsea over the possible transfer of English midfielder Mason Mount this week, as per the Telegraph.

The 24-year-old has emerged a top transfer target for the Red Devils who are keen on adding depth to their midfield this summer. However, Chelsea's valuation of Mount seems a bit difficult for United to meet as of yet.

The Blues have reportedly turned down three bids from Manchester United for their midfield star who currently has a year left on his contract.

The most-recent offer from United, which was outrightly rejected by Chelsea last week, was a bid in the region of £50 million plus £5 million in add-ons.

The Blues are reportedly holding out for a transfer fee in the region of £65 million for Mount. However, it is also believed that United themselves aren't keen on matching such asking price for the Englishman.

More talks are now expected to take place between both clubs this week as they hope to find a common ground on the negotiation table.

Mount, on the other hand has reportedly expressed his desire to secure a move to Old Trafford this summer. The 24-year-old star has informed the Blues of his decision not to sign a contract extension as well.

The decision is now up to Chelsea to either lower their asking price for the midfielder or possibly lose him for free in the summer of 2024. As for United, they could also be forced into paying up for their target who has expressed his desire to join the club.

Mount suffered a very difficult 2022-23 football campaign, where he eventually lost his place in the Blues' squad for the first time since breaking into the first-team.

He ended the campaign with a total of three goals and four assists across all competitions for Chelsea. It is his lowest goal and assists tally since he began his senior club career.

Manchester United make known summer transfer budget to head coach Erik ten Hag

The Red Devils have reportedly informed their head coach Erik ten Hag that he has £100 million to spend in this summer's transfer window according to Sky Sports.

Should the Dutch tactiacian desire to spend more than the available transfer budget, he will then need to ship out some players this summer to raise funds for further signings.

It comes at a time when Manchester United are currently being linked with a couple of players to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

Some name on Manchester United transfer list includes the likes of Mount of Chelsea and Andre Onana of Inter Milan. Both of whom could cost the Red Devils way above £100 million judging by their clubs' asking prices.

