Manchester United identify alternative as experienced goalkeeper edges closer to Bayern Munich move: Reports

Manchester United have identified Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa as their primary target, with Yann Sommer looking set to join Bayern Munich.

David De Gea, the long-standing custodian for the Red Devils, will be out of contract next summer and there are question marks over his future at Old Trafford. According to reports, the Spaniard will have to accept a massive pay-cut on his current £350,000-a-week deal if he is to renew with the club.

United had earlier identified Sommer as a replacement for the Spaniard. With Newcastle United having recalled Martin Dubravka from his loan, the Red Devils were looking to sign the 34-year-old German during the January transfer window.

However, Blick reported that Sommer will be heading to Bayern Munich as the Bavarians are also looking for a shot-stopper after Manuel Neuer suffered a freak injury.

According to CM Journal, Manchester United have now identified Porto's Diogo Costa as the alternative. Costa is one of the most highly touted prospects across Europe.

The player is represented by super agent Jorge Mendes. Also, at only 23, Costa has the brightest days of his career ahead of him and could prove to be a long-term replacement for De Gea at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese is a man in demand and United will have to break the bank if they are to secure the player.

Former Manchester United star spoke about David De Gea's contract situation

David De Gea has been a long-serving player for Manchester United, having joined the club from Atletico Madrid in 2011. However, his contract situation looks a bit complicated. Former striker Louis Saha spoke about De Gea's future at Old Trafford.

Saha told Compare.bet:

"This is a touchy topic. David has been a terrific player for Manchester United and I hope he can keep putting in great performances in a United shirt, but after 11 years, anything can happen."

The former France international further stated that clubs like United are always looking to improve. He said:

"You can see that a club of this stature is always looking for opportunities to improve, and that isn’t out of lack of respect for David, but they have to be thinking about it."

Saha said compared the situation with de Gea at United with Hugo Lloris at Tottenham, saying:

"They are in a similar position to Tottenham with Hugo Lloris. Yes Hugo is a little bit older but you can see both players have done so much for their clubs but it may be time to move on. Either that or David finds a way to finish his career with United and its a beautiful story. I’d be happy either way."

